2019 BMW Z4 shows off production grille and lights

It seems the BMW Z4 is getting close to the end of testing. The spy shots above show the new two-seat roadster with less camouflage than ever before, letting us get a good glimpse of its body work. It's a taut little convertible with smooth, elegant sheet metal, plus the long hood and short deck the Z series of cars is known for.
We also get a really good look at the the car's grille and lights. The grille is particularly intriguing as it doesn't feature the vertical slats BMW has become known for. Instead is has an interesting mesh pattern. On either side are headlights that appear to have LED projector lamps and some very geometric running lights. The wide taillights have large LED section for the main red lights that wrap around the edges and push forward.
Stepping back to evaluate the overall shape of the car again, the Z4 is certainly more subdued compared to the concept shown at Pebble Beach. The side vents are extremely subtle now, and the lower grilles have shrunk down drastically. It's generally less curvy, too. Interestingly, the more restrained production sheet metal does make the Z4 look very much like a scaled-down 8 Series. The 8 Series also looks fairly clean and conservative.
We expect the production Z4 to make its debut sometime this year as a 2019 model. It will be available with both turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines. We've heard that BMW is trying out different versions of the six-cylinder also.
