Ford announced that the Edge SUV is getting the ST treatment

Jan 12th 2018 at 11:34PM
Ford announced that the Edge SUV will get an ST version. The Edge ST will have an output of 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. This is Ford’s first SUV to get the ST badge. For more coverage of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

