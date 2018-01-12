Ford announced that the Edge SUV is getting the ST treatment

Ford announced that the Edge SUV will get an ST version. The Edge ST will have an output of 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. This is Ford’s first SUV to get the ST badge. For more coverage of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

