The Ujet electric scooter goes 93 miles on a single charge

Jan 10th 2018 at 9:46PM
Ujet is an all-electric scooter that can travel 93 miles on a single charge. The carbon fiber and alloy Ujet is loaded with technology, and connects to your phone via an App. It's foldable and price ranges from $8,900 to $9,900. For more coverage of CES 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video ces ces 2018 electric scooter Science and Technology ujet Ujet electric scooter
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X