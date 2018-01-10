The Ujet electric scooter goes 93 miles on a single charge

Ujet is an all-electric scooter that can travel 93 miles on a single charge. The carbon fiber and alloy Ujet is loaded with technology, and connects to your phone via an App. It's foldable and price ranges from $8,900 to $9,900. For more coverage of CES 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

