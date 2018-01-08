Elon Musk plans Tesla Supercharger drive-in restaurant, and Twitter goes nuts

Outside of his Steve Jobs-ian product reveal events, Elon Musk's Twitter feed has become arguably the most important communication platform for the Tesla chief and serial entrepreneur, a window into his ambitious, audacious and often playful psyche. It's where he announced his plan to launch a SpaceX rocket carrying a Roadster into orbit around Mars, among other things, and it helps cement his brand as a man of the future.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

So what to make of his claim over the weekend that he plans to put an "old school drive-in" restaurant, complete with roller skates and rock 'n'roll, on the site of one of Tesla's new Supercharger locations near Los Angeles?

Is he serious? Who knows. It strikes us as a not-half-bad idea in car-mad Los Angeles, even if it would be a weird mashup of old-meets-new (the name Tesla's Drive-In somehow feels disorienting in a time-space-continuum kind of way). But in this case, at least, Twitter definitely has risen to the task. We'll let the social network speak for itself.

For his part, Musk also added that the restaurant would have an outdoor screen airing a "highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history" and will have menu integration with the Tesla's touchscreen.