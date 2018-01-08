Elon Musk plans Tesla Supercharger drive-in restaurant, and Twitter goes nuts

Outside of his Steve Jobs-ian product reveal events, Elon Musk's Twitter feed has become arguably the most important communication platform for the Tesla chief and serial entrepreneur, a window into his ambitious, audacious and often playful psyche. It's where he announced his plan to launch a SpaceX rocket carrying a Roadster into orbit around Mars, among other things, and it helps cement his brand as a man of the future.
Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018
So what to make of his claim over the weekend that he plans to put an "old school drive-in" restaurant, complete with roller skates and rock 'n'roll, on the site of one of Tesla's new Supercharger locations near Los Angeles?
Is he serious? Who knows. It strikes us as a not-half-bad idea in car-mad Los Angeles, even if it would be a weird mashup of old-meets-new (the name Tesla's Drive-In somehow feels disorienting in a time-space-continuum kind of way). But in this case, at least, Twitter definitely has risen to the task. We'll let the social network speak for itself.
Can you build a hipster truck stop on I5? If so, I will buy a Tesla or two! Avocado toast, single origin coffee, pressed juice, hot shave beard trims, voodoo doughnuts, boba tea, factory robots making sandwiches? Loves is BORING.— Cyan Banister Why (@cyantist) January 7, 2018
Basically can you recreate Portland everywhere a Loves exists?— Cyan Banister Why (@cyantist) January 7, 2018
Gonna reengineer the fried burger? Calorie-free burger? We have the technology. We can rebuild it.— Matty Ice (@gaddmatt) January 7, 2018
Elon, you're the right kind of crazy. 😜— Portland Beer (@Portland_Beer) January 7, 2018
Bowling alley on the side, crafty beers, and a hologram of Tesla in his lab with the Coil going full bore #imthereElon— bass in the face (@pnut) January 7, 2018
Not gonna lie— after just seeing the tweet preview, "Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant...", I fully expected this tweet to end "on Mars". pic.twitter.com/RLNDSQcpVs— David Tran (@dtran320) January 7, 2018
Come on, tell us about the aliens— leokrikhaar (@leokrikhaar) January 8, 2018
Can you also add a comedy club? You can call it The Gigglefactory™.— Tony Ruth (@lunchbreath) January 7, 2018
And of course:
With Bitcoin ATM?— Dennis (@Xentagz) January 8, 2018
One user went so far as to mock up a design concept:
Yes! Love it! pic.twitter.com/puGic98ttf— Tesla Owners Italia (@TeslaOwnersIT) January 7, 2018
But another includes a cautionary tale:
Easy now Mr. Musk, opening a restaurant is an easy way to go bankrupt.— Nathaniel Gobell (@Natioch) January 7, 2018
For his part, Musk also added that the restaurant would have an outdoor screen airing a "highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history" and will have menu integration with the Tesla's touchscreen.