Byton is calling its new EV a "smart device"

Chinese automaker Byton will unveil its first EV at CES 2018. Byton's main focus is to promote their product as a smart device instead of a simple vehicle. Will Byton break barriers in the automotive world or will it run out of juice before breaking ground? For more coverage of CS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.