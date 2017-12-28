No buyers for Tesla Model S stretch limo

It seems the world is going to have to wait a bit longer to see a Tesla Model S stretch limousine version of a shlepping busy startup founders to dinner meetings or pimply, over-primped teenagers to prom. The 2015 Model S 85 limo we told you about last week has been pulled from eBay after it failed to meet the reserve price.

That it didn't sell isn't terribly surprising. Though it had only 150 miles on the odometer, the conversion was listed as being 90-percent completed — what exactly was left to be completed wasn't clear — with the responsibility to finish the job falling either to the buyer, or to the seller, Big Limos, for an additional fee.

As we reported previously, the limo appears to have been lying around in its mostly completed state for some time, with Big Limos putting out feelers for partners in a Facebook post back in March, and the project starting back in April of 2016. The conversion shop's CEO, Mike Walstrom, has said it was tough to get the car's electric technology right, especially given the lack of support from Tesla that he openly bemoaned.

So does this suggest Big Limos is abandoning the project? Will it cut its considerable losses and (literally) scrap the electric limo? One can only speculate.



Related Video: