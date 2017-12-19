Ask Autoblog anything! We're on Reddit now fielding questions

This afternoon you'll have an opportunity to get to know us at Autoblog a little better. We're hosting an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) discussion on Reddit where we'll be answering your questions. Specifically, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migilore, along with editors Reese Counts, Joel Stocksdale, social-media guy Michael Ferrara, and video boss Eddie Sabatini will be answering questions.
And we're happy to answer any of your questions. Do you want to know what some of our favorite cars are? Do you want to know what auto shows are like? Is there something you'd like us to cover? Want to know how we produce our wide range of videos? Feel free to ask whatever you want. Swing by and have a little chat with us. The AMA runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time today — just a few minutes from now.
