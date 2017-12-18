VW Arteon prototype gets 409 horsepower from turbo VR6

Volkswagen is working on a more powerful six-cylinder version of its forthcoming Arteon fastback sedan. The prototype features a 3.0-liter turbocharged VR6 that makes 409 horsepower, CarThrottle reports.

VW's product line spokesman Martin Hube told the CarThrottle that VW has combined the more powerful engine with its Haldex four-wheel-drive system. "This is a real agile, powerful car," he said.

The Arteon midsize hatchback is Volkswagen's upmarket successor to the CC that it unveiled in March in Geneva. The regular version will be offered with three diesels and three gasoline engines that top out at the 276-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine with a seven-speed DSG transmission, with the top-tier version getting 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The VR6 would presumably fit with Volkswagen's performance R division, where it just updated its Golf R and is testing a T-Roc R crossover under new boss and motorsports veteran Jost Capito, according to Motor Authority.

The standard Arteon went on sale earlier this year in Germany but will go on sale next year as a 2019 model. Asked whether the VR6 will make it stateside, VW spokesman Mark Gillies said only, "We are bringing in the Arteon with the four-cylinder turbo."



Related Video: