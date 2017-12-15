Top Secret's V12-swapped, 222 mph Toyota Supra up for auction

This coming January, during the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon, an auction house called BH Auction will offer a modified 1994 Toyota Supra. It's no ordinary modded Supra, though, it's a famous gold-colored Supra from Japanese tuning company Top Secret, and its claims to fame are incredible speed and a V12 under the hood.
Yes the number of cylinders under the hood of this Supra has doubled, and it isn't a V12 from Ferrari or Aston Martin. It's a 5.0-liter V12 developed by Toyota and used in the old Toyota Century, the company's Japan-only luxury sedan. Top Secret didn't stop there, having added a pair of turbochargers, a nitrous oxide system and stronger engine internals. In total, the car has 930 horsepower and 745 pound-feet of torque, all of which goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Besides the powertrain upgrades, the car received a body kit that makes it hard to recognize the car as a Supra from the front, but the greenhouse and taillights are dead giveaways.
The powertrain in this Supra alone makes it special, but it also has an impressive top speed to sweeten the deal. The owner of Top Secret, Smokey Nagata, took the car to the circular Nardo test track in Italy and hit a top speed of 222.6 mph.
BH Auction doesn't have an estimate for how much cash the Supra will fetch. We can't imagine it will go for cheap, so start saving your yen now before the auction on January 12.
