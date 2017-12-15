Featured

Junkyard Gem: 1995 Jaguar Vanden Plas

Once a Jaguar gets to its third owner, the junkyard isn't far away.

Dec 15th 2017 at 4:38PM
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
Sold in Europe as the Daimler Six, the 1995 Jaguar Vanden Plas had all the luxury bling that mid-1990s high-rollers needed. This one now resides in the imports section of a self-service wrecking yard near Denver, just like any ordinary Jetta or Lanos.



The Vanden Plas name started out in Belgium in 1870, eventually ending up as a British Leyland brand via the Austin Motor Company. 2009 was the last year that luxo-Jags were slugged with the Vanden Plas name.



Ford owned Jaguar by this time, of course, but the engine in the XJ6 series remained a traditional Jaguar straight-six. This one is a 4.0-liter rated at 245 horsepower. After 1997, the Jaguar sixes were gone from the XJs, replaced by V8s.



The MSRP on this car was $62,200, which amounts to about $102,000 in inflation-adjusted 2017 dollars. It costs real money to keep a car like this running correctly, and once maintenance corners start getting cut... well, the end is near.



You should feel fear when you see this.



This car is battered and many parts have been yanked by junkyard shoppers, but try to imagine it when it had that new Jag smell.



Built in the proud new spirit of Jaguar.
Featured GalleryJunked 1995 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas
Etc. Jaguar Sedan Classics Luxury featured jaguar xj junkyard junkyard gems
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X