Report

Couple say Daimler rented, then disassembled, their Tesla Model X

Mercedes parent reportedly subjected the electric SUV to extreme testing.

Dec 11th 2017 at 11:36AM
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X side view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X side view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X front view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X rear view
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X headlight
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X logo
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X wheel detail
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X badge
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X side mirror
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X badge
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X badge
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X badge
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X interior
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X instrument cluster
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X navigation system
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X dash
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X cup holders
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X rear seats
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X interior
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X frunk
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2016 Tesla Model X graphics
  • Image Credit: Sebastian Blanco
2017 Model X 2017 Tesla Model X
MSRP $79,500
Explore
Reviews
Build

It's hardly unusual for car companies to pick up a competitor's model to get a closer look at what they're up against, run tests and maybe even dissemble it to discover what makes it tick. You can especially understand why a company would do that with a disruptive upstart like Tesla. But you'd also expect the company to buy the car outright if they're going to put it through extensive testing and stress.

Not Daimler, apparently. According to a report in Der Spiegel, the German automaker used a rental company to acquire a Tesla Model X from a Bavarian couple, put it through heavy testing and dismantle it, returning the re-assembled battery-electric SUV to its owners heavily damaged.

An appraisal pegged the damage at the equivalent of $18,602, with more than $2,300 in lost value to the car. The vehicle's owners, Monika Kindlein and Manfred van Rinsum, wrote an invoice to Daimler and rental agency Sixt totaling nearly $118,000, a figure that includes repair costs, lost income from being unrentable and violations of the rental agreement. In a statement, Daimler wouldn't comment on the specific case but said renting vehicles for comparison purposes is commonplace in the auto industry and that insurance claims normally settle cases where rental vehicles are damaged.

The incident took place over seven weeks in July and August, after Sixt reached out to Kindlein and van Rinsum about renting one of the three Teslas they typically offer as rentals to wedding parties and other events for extra income. The couple say they didn't know who rented their Model X, but they said the Sixt representative asked a variety of unusually technical questions about software versions and autonomous-driving capabilities and had an email signature that read "Automotive Industry Relations."

Shortly after renting it out, van Rinsum said he received notifications on his phone that the Model X was being charged near Barcelona, which was well outside the distance allowed in the rental agreement. Onboard GPS systems would later show the car was on test tracks near Barcelona and Sindelfingen, Germany, near the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Stuttgart. The car reportedly underwent extreme heat and testing on vibration and traction tracks.

We'll have to see how this resolves, but the couple say they're not optimistic they'll get all their money back. Renter beware, we guess.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2016 Tesla Model X: First Drive
2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X rear 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X front 3/4 view 2016 Tesla Model X side view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips / Autoblog
Green Mercedes-Benz Tesla Europe SUV Electric Luxury daimler electric vehicle luxury mercedes benz rental car report sixt suv tesla tesla model x
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X