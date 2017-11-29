2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara revealed | Video

Nov 29th 2017 at 12:30AM
The 2018 Wrangler was revealed at the LA Auto Show and this is our first look at the four-door Sahara model. Jeep has made some interior and exterior design changes on Wrangler for 2018. And the automaker says that the off-roading icon will also see an improvement to fuel economy. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 2017 la auto show 2018 jeep wrangler sahara auto show Auto Shows Autos Business and Finance jeep jeep sahara jeep wrangler jeep wrangler sahara la auto show off road off roading Off-Road Vehicles sahara Science and Technology SUV Transportation wrangler wrangler sahara
