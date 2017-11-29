Los Angeles

We obsessively covered the LA Auto Show

Nov 29th 2017 at 8:00PM
Everything but trucks. That pretty much sums up the 2017 LA Auto Show, which features everything from inexpensive crossovers like the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Kona to high-powered exotics like the BMW i8 Roadster and Chevy Corvette Convertible. All that is lacking, really, is anything sporting a pickup bed. But perhaps that's par for the course in Los Angeles.

The star of the show is the Jeep Wrangler. But there's something to see for nearly everyone with an interest in automobiles. Enjoy Autoblog's complete coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show below. This post will continue to be updated with more new vehicles as we round up the last that LA has to offer.

Los Angeles

It's offered with a 2.0-liter Atkinson engine or a 1.6-liter turbo.

FWD and AWD versions are available.

Featured

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Inside the Design.

Benz believes this elegant design has a future.

Official

It'll be cheap and stylish, but definitely not sporty.

The Juke is dead. Say hello to the Nissan Kicks.

Los Angeles

More power, more efficiency, more luxury

A new engine and Signature trim spice things up.

Los Angeles

It still gets all the Land Cruiser goodness.

Cargo space is up 15 percent.

Los Angeles

The RX is the automaker's biggest seller.

Not many changes outside of the extra space.

Los Angeles

It also has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system

It has a lot of technology both expected and not.

Official

Want a 600 hp, AWD BMW 5 Series? That’ll be $103,595.

All this advancement comes at an increased cost, some $8,500 more than the outgoing M5.

Los Angeles

The i8 Coupe is also updated for 2019.

People like their sports cars without roofs. This should do the trick.

Base prices for coupe and convertible revealed.

Executive reveals the numbers at the L.A. Auto Show.

Los Angeles

Bigger crossover keeps "child-raising" Subaru owners from fleeing the brand

Is it a giant Outback? Pretty much.

Los Angeles

At least in the U.S., where sales are currently off 10 percent.

Mini sales in the U.S. are off 10 percent as consumers flock to crossovers.

FCA unveiled the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the 2017 LA Auto Show. The iconic off-roader will be lighter and have better fuel economy than its predecessor. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Featured

Aluminum, magnesium, diesel and hybrid tech are all on tap.

Off-road goodies and more.

Official

The legendary 4X4 gets aluminum pieces, a diesel engine and light hybrid tech.

From Willys to Wrangler, the JL advances the legend.

Official

“We want to reinvent leasing in the 21st century, and this is a step in that direction.”

"We want to reinvent leasing in the 21st century, and this is a step in that direction."

Official

With Continental, Navigator and now Nautilus, Lincoln embraces a travel theme.

With Continental, Navigator and now Nautilus, Lincoln embraces a travel theme.

Los Angeles

Three-row SUV gets a new turbo four-cylinder

It can tow 5,000 pounds.

Los Angeles

Volkswagen says the Tiguan-sized electric coupe will be "affordable."

Volkswagen says it'll be "affordable."

Los Angeles

Underneath the hood is some serious technology.

The new VC-Turbo gasoline engine is able to change its compression ratio from 8:1 to 14:1, or anything in between depending of the driving situation.

Los Angeles

Union protesting what it says are plans to reduce workforce.

Hyundai has been in talks with the union since October on production of the Kona, which it hopes will reverse a U.S. sales slump.

Los Angeles

Appearance package adds custom bumpers, wheels, badging.

Custom wheels, bumpers, and a lot of badging.

Los Angeles

No more V6 or rear-wheel drive.

The new engine can vary the compression ratio for better power and fuel economy.

Teased

The slow reveal continues

The full reveal is next week.

Teased

We get a glimpse of the front end and the cabin.

Mercedes offers a peek at the CLS ahead of its L.A. debut.

Teased

It's the second FT concept this year

Toyota really seems interested in a new off-roader.

Teased

It's an important crossover for Lexus.

Space and seating in a car-like SUV.

 
Share This Post
  • Image Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty
Green 2017 LA Auto Show Technology Convertible Crossover Hatchback Sedan SUV Wagon Luxury Performance 2017 la auto show featured
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X