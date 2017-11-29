We obsessively covered the LA Auto Show

The star of the show is the Jeep Wrangler. But there's something to see for nearly everyone with an interest in automobiles. Enjoy Autoblog's complete coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show below. This post will continue to be updated with more new vehicles as we round up the last that LA has to offer.
U.S.-spec 2018 Hyundai Kona bows in L.A.
- John Beltz Snyder
- 2 hrs ago
FWD and AWD versions are available.
Why Mercedes is still betting on the CLS four-door coupe
- Brett Berk
- 4 hrs ago
Benz believes this elegant design has a future.
2018 Nissan Kicks jukes its way into compact crossover lineup
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 5 hrs ago
The Juke is dead. Say hello to the Nissan Kicks.
2018 Mazda6 refresh takes the car further upmarket
- Joel Stocksdale
- 6 hrs ago
A new engine and Signature trim spice things up.
2018 Lexus LX 570 drops $5,000 in new 2-row trim
- Reese Counts
- 7 hrs ago
Cargo space is up 15 percent.
2018 Lexus RX 350L, RX450hL are here to fill your 7-seat needs
- Reese Counts
- 7 hrs ago
Not many changes outside of the extra space.
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS revives the straight six
- Joel Stocksdale
- 7 hrs ago
It has a lot of technology both expected and not.
The 2018 BMW M5 will cost $172 per horsepower
- Alex Kierstein
- 8 hrs ago
All this advancement comes at an increased cost, some $8,500 more than the outgoing M5.
2019 BMW i8 Roadster revealed: More power, more range, more sun
- James Riswick
- 8 hrs ago
People like their sports cars without roofs. This should do the trick.
GM sets starting price of Corvette ZR1 at $119,995
2019 Subaru Ascent Deep Dive | 15 fast facts, and 8 golden retrievers
- James Riswick
- 10 hrs ago
Is it a giant Outback? Pretty much.
BMW seeks partners for electric Mini, could make it an all-EV brand
2018 Jeep Wrangler revealed | Video
- Autoblog Staff
- 20 hrs ago
FCA unveiled the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the 2017 LA Auto Show. The iconic off-roader will be lighter and have better fuel economy than its predecessor. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/
10 Facts about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler
- Greg Migliore
- 20 hrs ago
Off-road goodies and more.
2018 Jeep Wrangler: The iconic off-roader, with new innovations
- Greg Migliore
- 20 hrs ago
From Willys to Wrangler, the JL advances the legend.
Lincoln hopes month-by-month leasing will woo luxury clients
- Sven Gustafson
- 22 hrs ago
"We want to reinvent leasing in the 21st century, and this is a step in that direction."
2019 Lincoln Nautilus replaces MKX crossover as new naming system takes hold
- Sven Gustafson
- 22 hrs ago
With Continental, Navigator and now Nautilus, Lincoln embraces a travel theme.
2019 Subaru Ascent crossover revealed | Big and not so bold
- Joel Stocksdale
- 22 hrs ago
It can tow 5,000 pounds.
VW's I.D. Crozz EV crossover — we'll get it in 2020
- Antti Kautonen
- 23 hrs ago
Volkswagen says it'll be "affordable."
Infiniti's variable compression engine in the 2019 QX50 is the first of its kind
- Antti Kautonen
- 1 day ago
The new VC-Turbo gasoline engine is able to change its compression ratio from 8:1 to 14:1, or anything in between depending of the driving situation.
Hyundai Kona crossover factory grinds to a halt ahead of U.S. launch
VW's new Tiguan crossover gets R-Line trim
2019 Infiniti QX50 starts fresh with a new face and trick engine
- Reese Counts
- 5 days ago
The new engine can vary the compression ratio for better power and fuel economy.
Subaru Ascent crossover's roofline revealed
- Joel Stocksdale
- Nov 21, 2017
The full reveal is next week.
Mercedes-Benz teases new CLS with two photos
- John Beltz Snyder
- Nov 20, 2017
Mercedes offers a peek at the CLS ahead of its L.A. debut.
Toyota teases new FT-AC off-road concept
- Joel Stocksdale
- Nov 16, 2017
Toyota really seems interested in a new off-roader.
Lexus RX L coming to L.A. with 3 rows of seats
- Joel Stocksdale
- Nov 15, 2017
Space and seating in a car-like SUV.