We obsessively covered the LA Auto Show

Everything but trucks. That pretty much sums up the 2017 LA Auto Show , which features everything from inexpensive crossovers like the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Kona to high-powered exotics like the BMW i8 Roadster and Chevy Corvette Convertible. All that is lacking, really, is anything sporting a pickup bed. But perhaps that's par for the course in Los Angeles.The star of the show is the Jeep Wrangler . But there's something to see for nearly everyone with an interest in automobiles. Enjoy Autoblog's complete coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show below. This post will continue to be updated with more new vehicles as we round up the last that LA has to offer.