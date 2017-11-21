2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic Coupe Review | Turbo fever is highly contagious This SUV-sized pocket rocket threatens every status quo.

Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.