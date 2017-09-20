Is this a new McLaren racecar?

McLaren has something interesting in the works, and our eagle-eyed spy shooter caught a camo-clad prototype in testing as evidence. This intense McLaren is based on the 675LT, and looks to be a racecar prototype, but it could be a test mule for something entirely different.
The huge wing in the back is visually dramatic, and suggests this car is built to race, as do the large air intakes and roof scoop, but that could just be a distraction. Our spy points out the "MV715-23" on the top of the windshield. BP23 is McLaren's code name for the rumored three-seat "hyper-GT" car that will serve as an homage to the F1, due in 2019 (and already sold out). This car, though, has a two-seat layout, but who knows what sort of powertrain is hiding underneath that body.
We think the racecar theory has some credibility, because ... well, just look at it. Got your own ideas? Share 'em in the comments below.
