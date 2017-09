The test drive is critical when you're buying a new car

The simple fact of the matter is,



It's easier than ever to research a new car purchase. You can examine options and spec out a car at every automaker's homepage, expert reviews from professional car critics are a few keystrokes away, and you can find and compare deals on cars from every nearby dealer from the comfort of your living room, office, or bathroom (we won't judge). We've reached a point at which you could hypothetically decide what car you should buy, what options you want, and where you want to buy it without even having to do a test drive. But buying a car without test driving is a good way to make yourself unhappy for a long time.The simple fact of the matter is, car reviews can tell you a lot about a car, but only so much as to narrow the field. They can help you decide what, out of the many different makes and models, you should focus on, so you don't have to do all the legwork on your own. If you're looking for something sporty, reviews can help you find the cars with the best handling or peppiest engines. Or if you need comfort, reviews can highlight which cars have soft rides and supportive seats.

slide-4975554 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975547 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975548 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975551 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975549 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975550 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975546 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975552 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale slide-4975553 Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale





The problem is that the evaluators aren't actually you, and as such, they can't predict what little things could drive you up the wall. For instance, you may find a review that says the



My parents just recently bought a new



The problem is that the evaluators aren't actually you, and as such, they can't predict what little things could drive you up the wall. For instance, you may find a review that says the MX-5 Miata is the best small sports car on the market, but if you buy one without even taking a spin, you may not realize until it's too late that you can't stand not having Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and the narrow, thin seats just don't sit well with your back.My parents just recently bought a new Mazda3 and learned firsthand the importance of test driving. Before checking out the 3, they really thought the Honda Fit was going to be the perfect car to replace their Subaru Impreza . They loved how versatile it was and were particularly enamored by the many ways the seats could be folded. They also really liked the size and the price. But after their drive, they fell out of love very quickly with the Fit . They weren't fond of the clutch and shifter (my parents are manual die-hards like me), feeling they were light and unpleasant. They really disliked the touchscreen infotainment, and they found the engine to be a bit underpowered. And I want to emphasize, they had pretty much sold themselves on the Fit right up until they drove it. Afterward they stopped by the Mazda dealer next door and fell in love with the 3. They found it to be far more comfortable, a much more enjoyable drive and it fit nicely in their price range.

slide-3604891 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604892 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604893 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604894 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604895 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604896 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604897 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604898 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604899 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604900 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604901 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604902 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604903 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604904 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604905 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604906 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604907 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604908 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604909 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604910 Image Credit: AOL slide-3604911 Image Credit: AOL