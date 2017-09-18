McLaren teases 6 bespoke versions of its 570GT

McLaren fans, have a look at this: The luxury brand says it's offering six bespoke 570GT models from its McLaren Special Operations division to select buyers in the U.K., Germany and the Netherlands. The models, finished in "XP Green" exterior paint, are inspired by traditional British automotive colors and a Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 XP GT.
The exterior paint scheme is the same color as the F1 XP GT "Longtail" model built in 1997. It also gets Saddle Tan aero pin striping on the front aero blades, side skirts and rear diffuser, plus door striping in the same color that extends to the rear from a subtle Union Jack emblem finished in silver-grey.
Under the hood, the sports car boasts a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 that delivers 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, same as the 570GT Coupe. It goes 0-60 in 3.3 seconds.
The F1 XP GT won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 on its first attempt. McLaren later developed the Longtail version, marked by its extended rear bodywork and deep bottle-green paint finis, now reserved for bespoke commissions.
The company says the MSO content in each coupe is identical and adds 21,000 pounds (U.S. $26,000) to the final price of the vehicle, which will range depending on options chosen. For example, one package that includes a By McLaren Designer interior and an upgrade pack, including vehicle lift, rear view camera and premium audio system, brings the price tag to the equivalent of $225,373.
Upset you missed out on this offering? Don't be. The company says it's responsive to demands for more personalization and additional color and trim choices. "As well as making it possible for individual McLaren owners to have exactly the McLaren they want, McLaren Special Operations will continue to create limited-volume collections such as these six 570GT models in XP Green, to further extend customer choice," said Jolyon Nash, McLaren Automotive Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing.
