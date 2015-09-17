Car Club USA: Mustang Alley

Car Club USA travels to metro Detroit for the Woodward Dream Cruise, where Ford fans descend upon on Mustang Alley, situated at 9 Mile and Woodward. While the cruise welcomes cars of all makes and models, Mustang Alley invites owners to show off their 'Stangs while commingling with the engineers and designers who created the iconic pony car.
"We got very excited as we worked on the (original) model and it was competition among ourselves," said clay modeler Giuliano Zuccato who worked on the first generation Mustang. "This is going to be a very special car."
Of course, no Mustang video is complete without some high-speed fun. For that, we head to nearby Waterford Hills Raceway where road course newbie Jeff Bayer looks to push his modified 2010 Mustang GT to the limit.
"I've kind of babied the car a little bit," said Jeff. "And I decided after having it for five years it's time to put some hard laps on it."
Will Jeff and his 430 horsepower pony make it back in one piece?
Each Car Club USA episode features a different car club or event from across the US, where passionate owner communities gather to share automotive experiences and embark on incredible adventures. From Main Street cruises to off-road trails, catch all the latest car club activity on Autoblog.
