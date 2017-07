Junkyard Gem: 1980 Toyota Pickup Truck

The third-generation Toyota Hilux pickup , sold in North America as "the Toyota Truck" or "the Toyota Pickup Truck", achieved legend status very quickly, due to the kind of reliability never before seen in a light truck. Many of them remain in active service in California, but even the toughest machine will wear out eventually; here's a used-up, 37-year-old Hilux spotted in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service wrecking yard.Here's the nearly-unkillable 20R engine, rated at 90 horsepower. The odometer is gone from this truck, so there's no telling how many miles this engine lasted.Inside the glovebox lid, a label indicating that this truck started life as some sort of camper, or perhaps Southern California RV Products was the company that installed the bed (to evade the Chicken Tax , many of these trucks were imported without beds) and added a larger-than-stock fuel tank.For decades, it seemed that every plumber in California drove one of these trucks. To this day, third-gen Hiluxes are used as military vehicles in the conflicts of Asia and Africa. What other truck can claim to have a war named after it Toyota trucks : built with Toyota quality!