Le Mans Behind the Scenes: Hybrid Tech Winners and Losers | Translogic 220

For those who aren't in the know, the 24 Hours Of Le Mans is an around-the-clock endurance race in which automakers bring their best cars with their shiniest new tech, all in an attempt to bring home the gold. On this episode of Translogic , our host Bucko is right in the middle of all the action and gets to speak with the Toyota team to find out how they've prepared mentally and technologically to get the win.After Toyota set a new lap record and achieved a pole position in qualifying, Bucko got some face time with Rob Leupen, the Toyota team director, and asked him about some of the benefits of driving a hybrid vehicle in the race. "It's efficiency." said Rob. "It means you will use significantly lesser fuel, so the lap record which we have done, where we beat the old lap record for 1985, we have done it with roughly 70 percent lesser fuel."Throughout the night, Bucko and the Toyota teams experience a spectrum of emotions ranging from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. We don't want to spoil the outcome of the race for those who didn't watch it live, so if you want to see how things shook out you'll have to watch the episode above!