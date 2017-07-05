  2. Green

Torqeedo electric boats powered by BMW i3 batteries

BMW's battery packs take to the high seas.

  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW

While the BMW i3 is currently confined to use on land, its battery is finding a home on the water. A German company called Torqeedo is using the high-voltage packs from BMW to power its Deep Blue line of electric propulsion systems for boats.

Torqueedo provides inboard and outboard propulsion for a variety of vessels, ranging from private sailing yachts to commercial ferries, and the i3 batteries will power systems with outputs ranging from one to 160 horsepower. The marine application just goes to show the versatility of BMW's battery technology, according to BMW i Head of Product Management Dr. Alexander Kotouc. "This successful transfer of the latest automotive technology to the water is testament to the value of the integrated approach that underpins BMW i," he says.

BMW produces the lithium-ion battery packs at its plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The updated version of the i3 pack provides 33 kWh of storage, which gives the car a driving range of up to 124 miles. The automaker says it increased the capacity by over 50 percent over the previous version without adding size or weight to the battery.

BMW points out that in addition to helping cars and boats get around, the batteries are also useful for stationary energy storage. This is a good way to recycle the batteries once they're retired from vehicles, as they still maintain the majority of their storage capacity. BMW has put i3 batteries to use in homes and in grid-based and off-grid storage systems.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryTorqeedo Electric Boat Powered By BMW i3 Battery
  • News Source: BMW
Create alerts for any tag below
Etc. Green BMW Green Automakers Electric battery bmw i3 boat ev torqeedo

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

BMW 3 Series (E90, E91, E92, E93) Service Manual: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
Ran When Parked: How I Resurrected a Decade-Dead 1972 BMW 2002tii and Road-Tripped it a Thousand ...
BMW 3 Series (F30, F31, F34) Service Manual: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
BMW 3 Series (E46) Service Manual: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Exdiag BMW Roundel 2-Pins Emblem Logo for Front Hood and Rear Trunk, 82mm
BMW 82141467704 Grey Antifreeze Coolant - 1 Gallon
BMW Travel Mug with Black Band - 14oz
BMW genuine fuel filler cap
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

BMW Car cover Cable & Lock set 82111467081 Genuine Factory OEM
BMW Natural Air car air freshener - Refill Kit Green Tea
BMW 80900439610 Stainless Steel Travel Mug
BMW Z4 E85 Genuine Factory OEM 82110417600 Roadster Outdoor Car Cover 2003 - 2008
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Lotus Europa, BMW Mini, Jaguar XKSS
1997 BMW M3 Beat Tom!
BMW GS Off-Road Riding Skills
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X