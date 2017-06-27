  2. Official

The 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition is rough-neck luxury

Now with real wood!

No one makes offshoots of offshoots quite like FCA. Ram and Jeep in particular seem to have limited edition versions of special edition trims. This week, Ram announced the new Limited Tungsten Edition, a special version of the top-level Limited trim. The packaged adds a number of niceties and is available on the Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 in a number of cab and bed configurations.

The high-end truck market is expanding as customers drop luxury SUVs for kitted-out trucks. The Ram Limited Tungsten Edition adds a number of new features inside and out that make the truck more premium than ever. On the exterior, the 1500 model gets a vented sport hood, body-color bumpers, mirrors, door handles, and running boards, and the massive chrome R-A-M grille. The black headlights are pulled from the Sport model, and the wheels from the Limited trim have a unique satin paint.

Ram boasts that the Limited Tungsten Edition has the first suede headliner in the pickup truck segment. Blue and indigo-colored accents are found on the instrument cluster, the steering, wheel, doors, and seats. The deep blue and tan interior is quite handsome and is well matched by the real wood trim. Special badging on the interior marks the model.

The luxury truck goes on sale later in 2017, with a base price of $55,120 for the 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition model (compared to $54,270 starting for a 1500 Limited). Prices go up as cabs and bed lengths get longer.

