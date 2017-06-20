Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog Minute

Prince George?s County Police Department posted security footage of an odd robbery attempt. Suspect stole a backhoe to break into an ATM in Maryland, and failed. Leaving behind $10K worth of damage.

