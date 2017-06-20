Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog Minute

Prince George?s County Police Department posted security footage of an odd robbery attempt. Suspect stole a backhoe to break into an ATM in Maryland, and failed. Leaving behind $10K worth of damage.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

