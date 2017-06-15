Sherp ATV | Autoblog Minute

The Russian made Sherp ATV is an all-terrain vehicle that can even ?drive? on water. It has an aluminum body with tubeless low-pressure tires that easily climb obstacles. The Sherp ATV was designed to tackle the rough terrain found in Russia?s Kola Peninsula.

