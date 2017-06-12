In spectacular-looking new Forza Motorsport 7, no detail's too small

The game looks pretty spectacular. Racing will take place in all kinds of weather on tracks around the world. The trailer, shown above, shows a new course located near Dubai, and it seems to feature the sand drifts found on the real roads. The car selection looks to be as broad as ever, as well. The trailer shows cars from all variety of eras, and even racing semi trucks. The total car list will also be over 700.
The graphics take another expected jump forward with this latest iteration. The most impressive part may be the minute details, though. In the cockpit of the race cars shown in the trailer, you can now see hoses and wires vibrate and bounce about. The same goes for the netting over side windows. The lighting and weather look impressive, too. The game also supports 4K resolution on the newly announced Xbox One X. The game will be available for all versions of the Xbox One, and PCs with Windows 10.
