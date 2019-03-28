slide-7550814

Camper vans, especially those with the classic Volkswagen Westfalia style pop-up top are really cool. They're more solid and comfortable than a tent, and more maneuverable and affordable than a full-on RV. They also project the image of being an adventurous soul.

But camper vans can get pricey, and there aren't many small- and midsize van choices in this country – vans like the Volkswagen pictured here aren't even available in America. But there are affordable options in small, convenient packages. We've rounded up a few here that range from bare bones to highly comprehensive, and there's probably one that you can work into your budget.