Best Cars with Big Discounts December 2017

slide-7184203 Image Credit: FCA US LLC Best Cars with Big Incentives for December 2017 You're going to see lots of lists highlighting cars with big-time incentives and discounts, especially now in December as we reach the end of the year. However, who cares if something is on sale if it's not very good? Too often these lists focus on the discount rather than the car, so here is our list of the BEST (and coolest) cars with big incentives for December 2017.

slide-7184196 Image Credit: Ford 2017 Ford Focus ST: $3,500 off The Focus ST will put a great big smile on your face every time you drive it, and given its practicality, you can drive it quite a bit. It's also a performance bargain, but there's currently at least $3,500 on its hood for 2017 models.

slide-7184204 Image Credit: FCA US LLC 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker: $3,750 off Sure, any Challenger R/T or 392 is eligible for this discount. That's awesome, but we just like calling out that there's a car called the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker. The fact that you can pick one up for at least $3,750 is a big fat bonus. (And no, that discount doesn't apply to the Hellcat. Don't be greedy).

slide-7184195 Image Credit: Drew Phillips 2017 Ford Mustang GT: $2,750 off The Mustang GT can't quite match the Challenger discount, but at $2,750 off, it's still pretty hefty. Note that this is for the 2017 model and not the revised 2018, but we don't think you'll be kicking yourself too badly for taking the discount.

slide-7184201 Image Credit: Volvo 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country: $5,500 off Yes, 2018! Yes, the totally brilliant V90 Cross Country! Yes, a $5,000 discount plus a further $500 for Volvo's holiday sales event. This is a staggering discount for such a brilliant car. Other popular Volvos are also being heavily discounted to a lesser degree, but Americans' distaste for wagons is paying off most for those who know the truth: Wagons rule. Especially this one.

slide-7184199 Image Credit: Lexus 2017 Lexus GS F: $7,000 off The regular GS is being discounted by a not-insignificant $4,000, but it's the GS F and its 467-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 that really got our attention. You can get one of those for at least $7,000 off its sticker price. That's a helluva lot of performance and exquisite craftsmanship for the money. The RC F coupe is also similarly discounted, but frankly, it's not very good.

slide-7184202 Image Credit: FCA US LLC 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti: $2,750 off Don't get too excited, this isn't the Quadrifoglio. This would be the turbocharged four-cylinder Giulia, which, judging by all the accolades presently flying its way, is still one of the best cars you can buy. Alfa Romeo is currently offering $2,750 off of 2017 models and $1,750 for 2018 models for conquest customers who don't presently own an FCA vehicle. So if you've got an '07 Grand Caravan you're out of luck.

slide-7184197 Image Credit: Ford 2017 Ford Fusion Sport: $4,150 off So the $4,150 discount that you'd get on a lowly Fusion SE with the 1.5-liter? Yep, that also applies to the Fusion Sport and its 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that pumps out 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Score!

slide-7184198 Image Credit: Lexus 2017 Lexus LS 460: $8,000 off Admittedly, the 2017 Lexus LS isn't the most lust-worthy car on the planet. It's also greatly overshadowed by the all-new 2018 version. However, for $8,000 off the price (which will almost certainly be discounted considerably further with the all-new one in the same dealership), you're looking at a meticulously made flagship luxury sedan with all the bells and whistles. Keen bargain hunters take note.

slide-7184200 Image Credit: Volvo 2018 Volvo S90: $4,500 off Yep, here's another 2018 Volvo with a giant discount, this time $4,500 off as part of the company's holiday sales event. The S90 is a great car and if you can get one for this big of a discount, even better. Even more reason to choose one over a BMW 5 Series.

slide-7184248 Image Credit: Jaguar Land Rover 2017 Jaguar XF: $11,000 off $11,000? Holy cow, that's a big chunk of change on the hood of a car that wasn't redesigned that long ago. Yet, there it is and it applies to every version. You can actually get even more off an XJ at $11,500. Ah, but there's a catch. You have to be a current owner of a Jaguar Land Rover vehicle. You won't need to trade it in, but if you're so pleased with your current JLR car or SUV that you're keen to add another, now's the time to do it.