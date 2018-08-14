Here's how we would configure the 2019 Ford RangerAfter a few years away globetrotting, the Ford Ranger will return to the U.S. in 2019. Ford finally released pricing for the new truck as well as a new configurator. We decided to use the tool to see how we would build a truck for ourselves. You can do the same thing here.
Editor-in-Chief Greg MiglioreTrucks should be honest and simple, so that's what we built. This is a base XL trim in a SuperCrew short-bed configuration. Black grille, black bumpers and steel wheels. Four-wheel drive is a must. Options here are few. We added a spray-in bedliner and black running boards.
Managing Editor Greg Rasa
I want a truck that just hauls stuff and goes anywhere, so this is a utilitarian Ranger. The first problem with choosing XL trim is a limited palette with just two interesting colors. I chose Blue Lightning in Super Cab 4WD with a 6-foot box, skipped Co-Pilot360 and tried to avoid anything that's just for show — though to get the FX4 off-road package, you’re forced to accept the STX appearance package, grrr.
Towing kit and spray-in bedliner were musts. Carpet and all-weather tray floor liners were the only concessions to civility. With destination charges, it's $34,250.
Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder
Before I explain my build, I should preface by describing how I picture myself using the Ranger. This would likely be the vehicle my family would use for our four-hour drive to and from our cottage in northern Michigan. It’s a trip we make a dozen or so times a year, sometimes in the winter when the snow can pile up several feet high. Making the trip is usually at least two adults, one child and two dogs. There’s usually a cooler involved, occasionally furniture and often a trailer in tow.
Therefore, I’d get the XLT SuperCrew 4X4 in Lightning Blue. The rear doors would allow easy access for strapping in a car seat, and room for the dogs inside the cabin as well. The XLT comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assist tech, which I appreciate. The optional Technology Package provides adaptive cruise control — the lone feature that keeps me from choosing the XL instead — which can save me a sore leg over the course of 250 miles. Choosing that also adds the 301A equipment package with Sync 3, which I don’t need, but I do like that system quite a bit.
There are three other options I want. First is the FX4 off-road package. If I’m going to step back into the world of trucks and SUVs, I’m sure as hell getting something I can feel confident taking off-road. There’s a lot of state land up north, and some of the places I like to get to are pretty rugged. Plus, I’ve got a better chance of driving out of our lane if Curtis, the plow guy, can’t get there before we need to leave after a snowstorm. I’d add the towing package, because I’d use it. I’d also get the spray-in bedliner.
All in, it carries an MSRP of $39,285 including destination fees. That’s a price I could live with for a truck that does virtually everything I’d need or want it to do (besides run on electricity). Spec’d like that, it’d be a vehicle I’d keep around for a long time.
Senior Editor Alex Kierstein
I’m not like most truck buyers — I want maximum utility and overland capability and minimum fluff. The 2019 Ford Ranger configurator is a bit frustrating in that, like most new car configurators, content packages must be bundled with other content packages. There’s no way to get the FX4 package without upgrading to the 101A interior equipment package, which includes some stuff that most people want, but not that I necessarily would.
Luckily, Ford allows you to choose 4WD and the 3.73 E-locker rear end (the latter being a $420 standalone charge) individually — in my mind, the latter is the most important thing to buy from Ford rather than the aftermarket. For everything else included in the FX4 package, I’d just buy the important bits out of the Ford Performance catalog (skid plates, off-road suspension, recovery hooks) or from an aftermarket supplier.
What about the Terrain Management System and Trail Control? Call me old-school, but that’s what the driver is for. With proper tires, driver training, and an understanding of the truck and driver’s limitations, you don’t need any of that electronic stuff — although having it on board in case of an emergency isn’t a bad thing. I just don’t want to have to buy the 101A package to get it.
As for the other stuff, I chose the Magnetic Grey as the best color from an uninspired palette, the tow package, a spray-in bedliner, and the manual sliding rear window. The total MSRP is $31,190, representing $1,635 in options – still an expensive truck considering the standard equipment level, but so it goes.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski
As I perused the configurator for the new Ford Ranger, it quickly became apparent that I wouldn't be able to build out a nicely optioned pickup truck for less than $30,000. So, I bumped up my self-imposed limit another $10K, failed again, and ended up building out a Ranger SuperCrew in Hot Pepper Red with both the Sport Appearance and FX4 packages.
For $41,485 out the door, my Ranger has all the necessary truck stuff covered — the towing package, a spray-in bedlinrer, and an electronic locker — while also coddling the driver with Ford's latest Sync, adaptive cruise, power seats, and remote start.
It's expensive, but at least it would be adept at both being a truck and a nice daily driver.
Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale
As I've mentioned before, I'm enamored by the idea of having a fun, fast street truck. When the Ram 1500 was announced, I built a cheap V8 hot rod full-size, and I've expressed my desire for a Ranger ST. In the meantime, though, I'll settle for two-wheel-drive Ranger like you see here. The turbo four-cylinder and 10-speed auto should be sprightly enough, and likely easy to upgrade.
I went with two-wheel drive because this will be a truck for the road, and I could see lowering it at some point. I also went with the electronic-locking rear differential in hopes it will perform a bit like a limited-slip diff. If nothing else, it will help with traction in Michigan winters. I also added a few convenience items such as the 101A package for cruise control and SYNC. I got the sliding rear window because it's wonderful for airflow with the front windows open. The STX package was a must for the sharp fog lights, flashy sticker and alloy wheels. I got the spray-in bedliner since I will use it as a truck from time to time. And to save a bit of cash, I chose the rear seat delete for $240. I don't plan on ever putting anyone through the pain of sitting back there, so I'll keep the money. All told, the price came to $28,425.
Oh, and I was tempted to go with Blue Lightning, but went with this burnt orange called Saber. It was one of two interesting colors, and everybody seemed to be going with blue, so this felt like a good choice.
Associate Editor Reese Counts
Obviously, I went pretty heavy on the options. If I were buying a new truck, it would likely be my only vehicle. I started with a Ranger Lariat with four-wheel drive and the 6-foot bed. I don't have kids, so I don't mind missing out on the two extra doors.
Since this is in theory my only vehicle, I'd want goodies like LED lighting, an upgraded infotainment system and remote start. I also added the FX4 off-road package for the weekend and the sport package because I like the way the grey wheels look against the Hot Pepper Red paint. All in, my Ranger would cost $42,675 with $5,370 worth of options.