Before I explain my build, I should preface by describing how I picture myself using the Ranger. This would likely be the vehicle my family would use for our four-hour drive to and from our cottage in northern Michigan. It’s a trip we make a dozen or so times a year, sometimes in the winter when the snow can pile up several feet high. Making the trip is usually at least two adults, one child and two dogs. There’s usually a cooler involved, occasionally furniture and often a trailer in tow.

Therefore, I’d get the XLT SuperCrew 4X4 in Lightning Blue. The rear doors would allow easy access for strapping in a car seat, and room for the dogs inside the cabin as well. The XLT comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assist tech, which I appreciate. The optional Technology Package provides adaptive cruise control — the lone feature that keeps me from choosing the XL instead — which can save me a sore leg over the course of 250 miles. Choosing that also adds the 301A equipment package with Sync 3, which I don’t need, but I do like that system quite a bit.

There are three other options I want. First is the FX4 off-road package. If I’m going to step back into the world of trucks and SUVs, I’m sure as hell getting something I can feel confident taking off-road. There’s a lot of state land up north, and some of the places I like to get to are pretty rugged. Plus, I’ve got a better chance of driving out of our lane if Curtis, the plow guy, can’t get there before we need to leave after a snowstorm. I’d add the towing package, because I’d use it. I’d also get the spray-in bedliner.

All in, it carries an MSRP of $39,285 including destination fees. That’s a price I could live with for a truck that does virtually everything I’d need or want it to do (besides run on electricity). Spec’d like that, it’d be a vehicle I’d keep around for a long time.