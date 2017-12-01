2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Editors' Picks

slide-7170027

* The Subaru Ascent and Mazda 6 tied with 32 points, but the Ascent appeared on more ballots, which is the tie-breaker.

Senior Producer Chris McGraw: Sure, the trunk is tiny and the third row might not be the most comfortable for a full-size human being, but having a third row means my dog Apollo can hang out in the back and I still have an extra row for my human travel companions.

Senior Editor (AutoblogGreen) John Beltz Snyder: Subaru needed to fill this spot in the lineup, and they did it with a somewhat charming, chubby Outback-looking thing. Definitely beats the Tribeca.

Social Media Manager Michael Dylan Ferrara: While I would have loved for them to keep more design cues from the concept, it's not half-bad looking. This is an important crossover for Subaru's lineup. I think it will sell.