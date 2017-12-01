2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Editors' Picks

2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Editors' PicksOur team obsessively covered the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show this week, prowling the floor for the best new technologies and features. This year, crossovers, sports cars and luxury brands dominated the LA Show. Here are the ones we liked best.
Research the Jeep Wrangler
Fifth Place: 2018 Mazda 6 (32 points)
Senior Editor Alex Kierstein: Mild refresh or no, the Mazda 6 was and remains one of the prettiest sedans on the market. It's also great to drive, and the turbo I4 will help a lot in the power department, which the 6 needed desperately. Mazda deserves credit for keeping this sedan, which debuted in 2013, fresh.
Associate Producer Alexander Malburg: More power, more efficiency, more luxury. Enough said.
Research the mazda
Fourth Place: 2019 Subaru Ascent (32 Points)
* The Subaru Ascent and Mazda 6 tied with 32 points, but the Ascent appeared on more ballots, which is the tie-breaker.
Senior Producer Chris McGraw: Sure, the trunk is tiny and the third row might not be the most comfortable for a full-size human being, but having a third row means my dog Apollo can hang out in the back and I still have an extra row for my human travel companions.
Senior Editor (AutoblogGreen) John Beltz Snyder: Subaru needed to fill this spot in the lineup, and they did it with a somewhat charming, chubby Outback-looking thing. Definitely beats the Tribeca.
Social Media Manager Michael Dylan Ferrara: While I would have loved for them to keep more design cues from the concept, it's not half-bad looking. This is an important crossover for Subaru's lineup. I think it will sell.
Research the Subaru
Third Place: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster (33 Points)
Supervising Producer Eddie Sabatini: I give the i8 eight points so I could have the symmetry with the model name, but it's also earned all eight in my opinion (10 is the max). We had an i8 coupe in the Autoblog office last year and it's still my favorite car I've ever driven. Had I the money, I would buy the convertible with no remorse.
Director, Business Management Adam Morath: As if the i8 wasn't attention-grabbing enough, BMW did up their roadster show car in a metallic orange. Going open-air is a natural progression for BMW's green performance machine.
Research the BMW i8
Second Place: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS (36 Points)
Associate Editor Reese Counts: I'm really giving these points to Mercedes' new 362-horsepower inline-six. The rest of the car seems fine - even if the exterior styling is a step backwards. Despite the rising tide of crossovers, it's good to see that Mercedes is still focused on building cool, stylish cars.
Contributing Editor James Riswick: I'm not sure I like it as much as the old one (I'll be a minority on that one I'm sure), but in a show that underwhelmed, this was the sexiest thing to debut by far. It’s a beautiful car.
Contributing Writer Sven Gustafson: Gorgeous, confident-looking car with a beautiful interior. Should be fun to drive, too.
Research the Mercedes-Benz
First Place: 2018 Jeep Wrangler (91 Points)
The overwhelming winner, with more points than almost any Editors' Pick in recent memory – Ed.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: It's tough to redesign an icon. Jeep nailed it with the new Wrangler. From the intriguing powertrain choices to the inspired styling flourishes to the raw capability – the Wrangler remains the off-road king.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: The best modern off-roader just got better. The approach, departure and breakover angles are extremely impressive.
Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: Even though we knew a whole lot about this thing before the reveal, Jeep still had some surprises in store, and it all seems quite impressive. It finally gets a torquey, likely frugal, diesel, plus four- and six-cylinder gas versions. There's still a manual. There's high-tech aluminum parts and hybrid tech. The interior is vastly improved. There are cool half-doors. Put it all together, and Jeep has a winner with this thing.