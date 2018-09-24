slide-7422136

To qualify for our recent list of the most powerful new cars sold in America, the vehicle had to have over 600 hp. Incredibly, 50 cars and SUVs qualified, the most ever offered by the auto industry. This is the golden age of horsepower. It’s happening right now.

But big power costs big bucks. Of the 50, only a handful cost less than $100,000, all of which are produced by Dodge, Chevy and Jeep. So we decided to revisit the subject. Here are the 10 most powerful news cars and SUVs sold in America in 2019 that cost less than $100K. Incredibly, they all have more than 500 hp. And get ready to wave the red, white and blue, as American manufacturers continue to dominate when it comes to horsepower per dollar.