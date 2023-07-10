Best Wayfair summer sale deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair is a great place to search for home, garden, and patio items all year round. With Prime Day starting this week for Amazon, other retailers are joining in on the discounts to entice shoppers to look elsewhere and Wayfair is no exception. At Wayfair’s summer Prime Day-competing sale, you can find deals on grills, griddles, patio furniture, lawn and garden tools, dining sets, conversation sets, lighting, and more!

Here are some of the best deals currently on sale at Wayfair.

Lawn & Garden

Hayler Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid - $209.99 (33% off) This outdoor fire pit holds up to 20 lbs of wood and it’s coated with high-temperature powder for durability and rust resistance. Included are a rain-proof cover, two cooking grates, one lid, and a tabletop.



Garden Cart Heavy-Duty Portable Collapsible Utility Wagon - $68.61 (29% off) Great for light gardening tasks like transporting plants and tools, hauling sports and beach gear, tailgating, and more. It has a 220lbs capacity so this cart can do a lot but if you’re looking for even heavier hauling look elsewhere.



REDCAMP Garden Wagons Carts Heavy Duty Pullable Mesh Steel Wagon with Removable Sides - $149.99 (18% off) This iron garden cart has removable sides and a hauling capacity of over 550 lbs. Can be installed behind a lawn tractor to pull goods.



Grills & Griddles

Royal Gourmet 30" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker - $110.80 (21% off) The extra large cooking area makes this a great option for families and those who love to entertain. Wheels, thermometer, and removable ash catcher come with this stainless steel BBQ though you will have to provide your own cover if you plan to leave it outside in the elements.



Better Chef Freestanding Electric Grill - $108.74 A small but mighty electric grill, great for apartments or smaller patios. Comes fully assembled.



Patio Furniture

Knopf 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions - $252.99 (37% off) This all-weather wicker set features water-resistant cushions and seats 3 to 4 people. Assembly is required but all the tools needed are included with the set



Armond Outdoor Acacia Chaise Lounge Set (Set of 2) - $289.99 This folding set of solid wood lounge chairs comes fully assembled with a 90-day warranty



Owensby Handmade Braided Tan Indoor/Outdoor Rug - $105.99 (42% off) Outdoor rugs are great at tying your outdoor space together. Pricing depends on the size of the rug you choose. The 4’x6’ rectangle in the tan color is currently 42% at $105.99



Lighting, Accessories, and More

Set of 2 Bistro String Light Poles & 50ft of String Lights (set of 2) - $129.58 (24% off) The included rust-resistant poles can be installed in grass, concrete, or wood and extend to 10 feet tall. They have clips to securely hold the weather-resistant string lights.



14-ft Outdoor 10 - Bulb Standard Incandescent String Light - $37.06 (5% off) These lights are end-to-end connectable, which means you can string several together for even more outdoor lighting coverage. They are waterproof and weather resistant, which means you can use them in colder climates.



