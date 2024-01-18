Walmart secret sale on generators and power stations could save you hundreds

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that it's been a hell of a few weeks when it comes to the weather here in the U.S. Extreme weather like what much of the States have been experiencing isn't just inconvenient, it can be dangerous. Losing power for an hour or two generally isn't the end of the world, but losing it for days can be devastating, especially in the middle of winter. Keeping a portable power station or whole-house generator around, though, can help make your life a lot easier in the midst of a crisis. Even better, in less dramatic times, portable generators are also great companions for things like camping trips and tailgates, too!

Generators and power stations come with a wide range of features and can vary in price from reasonable to eye-popping. Luckily, Walmart is stealthily selling a handful of the helpful tools at big discounts right now. Many of these generator deals could save you hundreds of dollars. Feel free to check them out below or if you're looking for even more options check out our list of the best generators available on Amazon right here.

Weighs 11 lbs

Charges from 0% - 80% in 1 hour

Can charge 10 devices at a time

Powers most kitchen appliances

Includes 3 AC outlets, 3 DC outlets, 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C and 1 fast-charge USB outlet

Compatible with extra battery to double capacity.

The EcoFlow River power station is compatible with 80% of home appliances and recharges from 0% to 80% in just 1 hour. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. It has a feature called "X-Boost" which allows it to power devices up to 1800W, which includes most kitchen appliances and tools. It has 3 built-in 600W AC Outlets, 3 DC outlets, 1 USB-C outlet, 2 USB-A outlets and 1 fast-charge USB outlet, which means this little powerhouse can power up to 10 devices at once. You can also double the capacity with an extra battery, sold separately.

Powered by a 500cc DuroMax engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 13,000 starting watts and 10,500 running watts

Power panel includes four 120V GFCI household outlets, one 120V 30AMP outlet, one 120/240V 30AMP twist-lock outlet and a heavy-duty 120/240V 50AMP outlet

Features “CO Alert Technology” that will automatically shut down the generator if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected

We can’t get enough portable power. This 13,000-watt DuroMax generator for a house is larger than some others on our list, so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has a push-button start, and it's rated for 10,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high-amperage power tools.

Powered by a “457cc, single cylinder, 4-stroke, air cooled, OHV engine protected by a durable powder coated frame"

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 12,000 peak watts/9,500 running watts

Outlets include (4) 120V 20A AC outlets, (1) 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet, (1) 120V/240V 50A outlet and (1) 12V DC output

Digital voltage frequency hour meter

Comes with low oil shut-off, 3-in-1 digital meter, and automatic voltage regulation

This Pulsar generator is a 12,000-watt generator that runs on either propane or gasoline and includes a low oil shut-off, 3-in-1 digital meter, and automatic voltage regulation. Like the others, it runs on either gas or propane and has an electric start function and as for outlets it has four 120V 20A AC outlets, one 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet, one 120V/240V 50A outlet and one 12V DC output. Last but not least, you'll be able to monitor a ton of information thanks to its digital voltage frequency hour meter

2000Wh capacity and 2000W inverter

Features a lifespan of over a decade with 3500+ life cycles to 80%

Has support for up to 700W solar and 500W AC input

Outlets include 6 AC ports, standard USB-A/Type-C/Car port, and 2 wireless charging pads

Features both short circuit and over temperature protection

This portable power station from Bluetti can be charged in just 3.5 hours when using MPPT 700W Solar and has 17 outlets, including 6 AC ports, standard USB-A/Type-C/Car port, and 2 wireless charging pads, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips.