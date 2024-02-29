Top 10 mass-market electric cars ranked by J.D. Power in 2024

Electric vehicle sales were stronger than ever last year, but automakers have work to do before they’re out of the woods with the relatively new propulsion technology. J.D. Power found that charging remains a significant issue for EV owners and noted that the experience is getting worse. Its 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study also ranked the premium and mass-market electric vehicles with the best experience, rating the Mini Cooper Electric (note that a new version is right around the corner) as its top choice among mainstream vehicles.

J.D. Power says "the overall EVX ownership index score measures electric vehicle owner satisfaction" and "includes 10 factors (in alphabetical order): accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; interior and exterior styling; safety and technology features; service experience; and vehicle quality and reliability."

Top 10 mass-market EVs ranked by J.D. Power:

J.D. Power’s findings about the EV charging experience should validate automakers’ moves to join the Tesla Supercharging network. The study determined that owner satisfaction with the EV charging experience is bad and getting worse, with respondents ranking public charger availability 32 points lower than a year ago.

While charging is kind of a mess, mass-market EVs have cause for celebration. J.D. Power found that 11 of the 14 ranked brands outperformed premium brands on quality, saying that minimizing problems is a key step for success in the EV market. Interestingly, the study found that first-time EV owners were less likely to be committed to the technology than those who have owned two or more. They were also more likely to say they’d consider a gas vehicle over an EV for their next purchase.

The study also illustrated some of the challenges facing plug-in hybrids, with respondents reporting lower satisfaction than with gas or electric vehicles. They don’t deliver the best fuel economy unless they remain charged, and their higher purchase prices make them less compelling upfront than hybrids or gas models.