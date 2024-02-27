The top 10 recommended cars for 2024, according to Consumer Reports

The news is full of doom and gloom about EVs, but the truth is that they sold more units last year than any other before, and other electrified models like PHEVs are becoming more desirable in many ways than their gas-only counterparts. Consumer Reports recently completed its Annual 10 Top Picks list for 2024, and it is drastically different than previous lists, adding several EVs and PHEVs for the new model year. Seven of the 10 top vehicles this year are electrified, with two Subarus and a Mazda the only gas models on the list.

Top 10 recommended car picks for 2024:

Consumer reports said that the electrified versions of these vehicles often surpass the performance of their gas counterparts. The Forester, Camry Hybrid and Maverick/Maverick Hybrid were the only three to make the list two years in a row. Additionally, while the average transaction price for new cars reached more than $48,000 at the end of last year, the publication notes that six of the 10 vehicles on this list start at under $30,000.

Plug-in hybrids are a solid stepping stone between conventional gas vehicles and EVs, and CR noted that PHEV sales grew by 60 percent last year, more than EVs or regular hybrids. They are more expensive than gas or hybrid vehicles, however CR found that some, such as the BMW 330e xDrive PHEV, are much cheaper to own and operate, compensating for some of the extra cost up front.

The publication also ranked 34 brands in this year’s evaluations, finding that Jeep, Land Rover, Jaguar, GMC, and Rivian were the worst five. Conversely, CR recommended every vehicle made by BMW, Porsche, Honda, Mini, Kia, Mazda, and Acura. It’s important to note that while many of us in the automotive world receive test car loans from manufacturers, CR purchases the vehicles it tests, puts them through instrumented road testing, and does not accept free vehicles from automakers.