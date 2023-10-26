These 5 best-selling portable tire inflators are on sale for up to 39% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your tires properly inflated might just be one of the easiest yet most overlooked forms of car maintenance out there. Although it might not be immediately noticeable when you're driving on under-inflated tires, that doesn't mean it's harmless. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Luckily, thanks to sales like this one, it's super affordable and convenient fill your tires in your very own driveway with a portable air compressor. Check out these 5 best-selling portable tire inflators below, all on sale.

$31.99 at Amazon

Key features

Over 75,000 user ratings

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35 psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

$27.99 at Amazon

Key features

Plugs into your car outlet

11.9-foot power cord

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Includes built-in LED lighting

Includes three additional nozzles for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

"Not applicable for any large vehicles with tire pressure ＞ 50 psi and tire width ＞ 245 MM such as trucks, vans and off-road vehicles"

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

$29.97 at Amazon

Key features

Best-selling air compressor on Amazon

Plugs into the 12-volt DC lighter port

Includes additional valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Does not support truck tires

Includes a built-in LED flashlight

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

$31.98 at Amazon

Key features

Plugs into a car's 12-volt cigarette lighter port or a 110/120-volt wall plug

10.5" power cord

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Features a bright backlit LCD display

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

$79 at Amazon

Key Features

Inflates up to 120 PSI

Small enough to fit in your glove compartment

Automatic shut-off

Can change between PSI, kPa, BAR and KG/CM pressure units

Rechargeable battery

Includes air hose and 3 attachments for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, sports equipment and more

Also includes USB-C charging cable and carrying case

Not intended for "large volume uses like air mattresses, paddle boards or heavy load tires"

The Airmoto air compressor is a little pricier than our previous entries, but it comes with a huge benefit: This thing is tiny. So small, in fact, that it can fit in your glove compartment. Like some others, this option has automatic shut-off, an LCD screen and comes with multiple attachment valves and a carrying case. It also runs on a rechargeable battery (and even includes the USB-C cable to do it). If you're looking for something a little more sleek, this is the one you should check out.

