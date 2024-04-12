The ultimate guide to waterproof shoes: Stay dry, stylish and prepared for any weather

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s a well-known piece of advice that you should never cheap out on the things that separate you from the ground, specifically your mattress, your tires and your shoes. Whether you're trekking through rugged trails, navigating city streets in a downpour, or simply seeking comfort and protection from the elements, the right pair of waterproof shoes or boots can make all the difference. In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the world of waterproof footwear, exploring the technologies, materials, styles, and top brands that define this essential category.

Designed for rugged terrain and extended outdoor excursions, waterproof hiking boots typically feature durable construction, ample ankle support, and aggressive traction for traction on various surfaces.

Pros: Hiking boots offer a waterproof solution for a variety of environments and seasons, more so than their trail runner counterparts.

Cons: In more recent years a large number of hikers (this author included) have moved away from traditional hiking boots to trail-running shoes, which are much lighter and allow you to move quicker and require zero break-in time.

The Salomon Quest 4 GTX hiking boots pictured above combine Gore-Tex waterproofing with a supportive midsole and rugged outsole for all-terrain performance.

Ideal for runners who tackle muddy trails and wet conditions, waterproof trail running shoes offer lightweight agility, waterproof protection, and grippy outsoles for enhanced traction on uneven terrain.

Pros: Options like the Raptor II GTX listed above and the Hoka Speedgoat GTX are comfortable right out of the box and are lighter weight than every other type on this list.

Cons: While waterproofing does a great job of keeping water out, if you end up crossing a stream or snowbank that’s a little higher than you thought and water gets in them over the top, it also will do a good job of keeping the water in, so you may want to opt for a non-waterproof option, which has a better chance of drying out.

The La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II GTX trail running shoes pictured above feature Gore-Tex waterproofing, a sticky rubber outsole, and a supportive midsole for confidence-inspiring performance on the trails.

Blending athletic style with weatherproof functionality, waterproof sneakers are perfect for urban adventurers who refuse to let rain dampen their activities. These shoes often feature sleek designs, breathable waterproof membranes, and street-ready aesthetics.

Pros: These lightweight sneakers are comfortable, lightweight and in-style.

Cons: Just like the trail running version, the Gore-Tex does a great job keeping water out, but also keeps water in once it gets in, so you may want to opt for a non-waterproof option, which has a better chance of drying out.

The Hoka Clifton 9 GTX sneakers pictured above offer Gore-Tex waterproofing in a modern, urban-inspired running silhouette, making them versatile enough for both city streets and light trails.

Essential for outdoor environments or wet conditions, waterproof work boots prioritize durability, safety features, and all-day comfort. These boots often include steel toes, slip-resistant outsoles, and waterproof membranes to keep feet dry in demanding environments.

Pros: These boots are built for a day’s work on your feet and come with a variety of features for safety and comfort.

Cons: The weight. These are heavy.

The Timberland Pro Direct Attach 6" Soft Toe work boots pictured above feature seam-sealed waterproof construction, electrical hazard protection, and anti-fatigue technology for long-lasting comfort on the job site.

Offering a blend of sophistication and weatherproofing, waterproof Chelsea boots are a stylish choice for those who value both form and function. These boots typically feature sleek leather uppers, elastic side panels, and waterproof membranes for protection against the elements.

Pros: The elastic side panels aren’t just for style, they make taking the boots on and off a simple task.

Cons: For some styles, there is a break-in period, so they might not be that comfy right out of the box.

The Blundstone Original Vegan Chelsea Boots pictured above features a waterproof leather upper and a slip-resistant outsole, making them perfect for navigating rainy city streets in style.

When it comes to braving the elements in the muckiest of conditions, waterproof rubber boots are the go-to choice. Whether you're trudging through marshlands, working in muddy fields, or simply need reliable protection from rain and slush, these boots have you covered. Typically constructed with vulcanized rubber and featuring waterproof neoprene or rubber uppers, these boots are not only impervious to moisture but also incredibly durable and easy to clean.

Pros: These boots are made for getting wet, so the soles remain grippy.

Cons: Some varieties of these boots keep your feet pretty toasty, which means in hot weather they’ll cause some perspiration. Look for technology like Air-Circ liners in the LaCrosse option above that help with breathability.

The LaCrosse Alpha Deck Boot pictured above features a seamless, injection-molded construction that ensures 100% waterproof protection. With a slip-resistant outsole, cushioned footbed, and easy-on pull tabs, these boots are perfect for any task that demands resilience in wet conditions.

In regions where snow and freezing temperatures are the norm, waterproof winter boots are indispensable. Designed to keep your feet warm, dry, and stable on icy terrain, these boots often feature insulation, waterproof membranes, and rugged outsoles for traction in snow and slush. Whether you're shoveling the driveway, hitting the slopes, or simply enjoying a winter stroll, a good pair of winter boots will keep you comfortable and protected from the elements.

Pros: These will definitely keep you warm. We’ve had experience with these in Canada and Antarctica. Trust us, they work.

Cons: Certain brands only offer full-sizing, so perfect fit may be harder to come by.

The Muck Boots Arctic Sport pictured above set the standard for winter footwear, boasting a 5mm neoprene upper, fleece lining, and a stretch-fit top line that seals in warmth while keeping cold and moisture out. With a rugged, slip-resistant outsole and comfort rated to -40°F (-40°C), these boots are built to tackle the harshest winter conditions with ease.

Care and maintenance tips

To prolong the life and performance of your waterproof footwear, it's essential to practice proper care and maintenance:

Regular cleaning: Remove dirt and debris from your footwear after each use, and clean them with a mild soap and water solution to prevent stains and odors.

Drying: Avoid exposing your waterproof footwear to direct heat sources, as this can damage the materials. Instead, remove the insoles and allow the shoes to air dry at room temperature.

Re-proofing: Over time, the waterproofing properties of your footwear may diminish. To restore water repellency, consider applying a DWR treatment to the outer fabric periodically.

Storage: Store your waterproof footwear in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent deterioration of materials and adhesives.

Understanding waterproof shoe technology

From traditional methods to cutting-edge innovations, here are some key technologies and terms to be familiar with:

Gore-Tex: A household name in waterproofing, Gore-Tex membranes are engineered with microscopic pores that are smaller than water droplets but larger than vapor molecules, allowing sweat to escape while keeping moisture out.

DWR (Durable Water Repellent): Often used in conjunction with waterproof membranes, DWR treatments are applied to the outer fabric of footwear to repel water, preventing it from saturating the material.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant: Waterproof footwear is designed to prevent water from penetrating through the material, keeping your feet dry even in wet conditions. Water-resistant footwear is capable of resisting the penetration of water to some degree but may not entirely prevent it in prolonged exposure or heavy rainfall.

IP rating (Ingress Protection): The IP rating is a standard used to define the level of protection provided by a product against the intrusion of foreign objects, including water and dust. It consists of two digits, with the first digit indicating the level of protection against solids and the second digit representing the level of protection against liquids. For example, a footwear product with an IP rating of IP67 would provide complete protection against dust (6) and immersion in water up to a certain depth (7).

Upper: The upper refers to the part of the shoe that covers the top of the foot. It is typically made from various materials such as leather, synthetic fabrics, or mesh. The upper provides structure, support, and protection to the foot while also contributing to the aesthetic design of the footwear.

Midsole: The midsole is the layer of material located between the outsole (bottom of the shoe) and the upper (top of the shoe). It provides cushioning, support, and shock absorption, contributing to the overall comfort and stability of the footwear.

Outsole: The outsole is the bottom part of the shoe that comes into contact with the ground. The outsole is essential for providing grip, stability, and protection from sharp objects and uneven terrain.

Stitching vs. seams: Stitching refers to the process of joining two or more pieces of material together using a needle and thread. In footwear, stitching is commonly used to attach the upper to the sole and to reinforce critical areas for durability. Seams are the lines where two pieces of material are joined together. In footwear construction, seams can be sealed or taped to prevent water from seeping through the stitching holes or the gaps between materials.

Whether your day includes exploring the outdoors, urban commuting or just walking to the grocery store, having reliable footwear is something that matters. By understanding the different waterproofing technologies, exploring various types of footwear, and practicing proper care and maintenance, you can ensure that your feet stay dry and comfortable in any conditions. Whether you're hiking through the wilderness, navigating city streets, or working outdoors, investing in high-quality waterproof footwear is a decision that will pay dividends in both comfort and performance.