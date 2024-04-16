Cartman 148-piece tool set is on sale for under $30 today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you own a home or like to tinker, having basic tools like a hammer, screwdrivers, a tape measure and wrenches can help out with countless little projects. You could of course buy all of the tools you might need separately and create your own custom toolbox, or you could get a ready-made tool kit like this 148-piece set from Cartman, now on sale for 25% off.

$29.98 at Amazon

This Cartman toolset is a great starter kit for minor mechanic fixes or simple home repair. It's the No. 1 best-selling tool kit on Amazon, which makes sense since the set features 148 pieces for a low price. The kit boasts "all the crucial tools needed for everyday home repairs and maintenance, from cutting to tightening, measuring to hammering." Specifically, you're looking at a hammer, tape measure, combination wrench, screwdriver with multiple screwdriver bits, pliers, hex keys and more. The tools are heat-treated and corrosion-resistant. The carrying case makes organization and storage a breeze. If you're interested in grabbing the super popular kit for under $30, check it out right here.

Key features

148 pieces like screwdrivers, wrenches, a hammer and more

Includes a secure, molded carrying case

The whole kit, case and all, weighs just about 5 lbs

