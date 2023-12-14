The best last-minute gifts that will still ship before Christmas Day 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There is no shame in the last-minute holiday shopping game. You've likely been busy at work or running around to meet your kid's school and extracurricular obligations, or maybe a holiday party was just added to your social calendar last minute. Whatever your reason for the end-of-season shopping we've got some great last-minute holiday gift ideas for any budget that won't feel rushed. The items featured in this gift guide can be bought online and shipped to you or the person on your shopping list, picked up curbside, or even in the case of one product, emailed right to the recipient (if you're shopping really last minute).

The best last-minute gift for foodies or campers

$89 at Walmart

The Blackstone Adventure Ready 17-inch Tabletop Propane Griddle is the perfect last-minute gift for camping enthusiasts, combining portability, performance, and convenience in a compact package. With a 268-square-inch cooking surface, this griddle is a versatile companion for various outdoor adventures. The H-shaped burner, delivering 12500 BTUs, ensures even heat distribution across the cold-rolled-steel griddle top, allowing you to cook up to nine hamburgers, twelve eggs, or four steaks at the same time. The griddle's practical design includes a removable griddle top, making cleanup a simple task, while the Blackstone-patented rear grease management system keeps messages to a minimum.

The best last-minute gift for tech lovers

$239.99 at Amazon

You're not too late to order a TV now and still get it before Christmas. There are a lot currently on sale at Amazon. Here is another top seller from Insignia that you can get for under $100: INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model). The longer you wait to buy though, the more likely you'll run into shipping delays. Before you check out we recommend looking at the estimated delivery date for the items in your cart. If the date shown is later than you'd like to wait you can decide to go a different route with your gift, or change the shipping address to ship the gift directly to the recipient, if that's an option that works for you.

The best last-minute gift for coffee lovers

$34.99 at Amazon



If you’re like us, a cup of hot coffee in the morning really helps get those gears in your brain moving. Flavored coffee is kind of a hit-or-miss these days but we've found some that we like in Bones Coffee Company. They offer coffee drinkers a robust flavorful 100% Arabica medium-roast with a smooth and flavorful cup of coffee with low acidity. The 5 assorted 4oz sample pack provides drinkers with an array of flavors like Cider Donut, Sweet Tater Swirl, Pear-A-Normal Brew, Jacked ‘O’ Lantern, and Frankenbones. Each 4oz pack is vegan-friendly, dairy-free, keto-friendly, and allergen-free, with a retail price of $34.99 on Amazon. Bones Coffee Company has a ton of flavors to choose from and currently has over 4,600 reviews along with 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

The best last-minute gift for gamers

$19.99 and $73.99 at Amazon

If you’ve got a gamer in your life who you’re shopping for this season then you probably already know that there’s no such thing as too many games. Rather than trying to find them a game they might already have, we recommend getting them a 12-month subscription to a Netflix-like game service, the 2 most popular being Nintendo Switch Online (for the Nintendo Switch) and Xbox Game Pass (for Xbox consoles and PC). The subscription for the Switch will get you access to over 100 NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games available to play instantly, right on your device, with more being added all the time. It also allows for saving your game data to the cloud and enables online play for some games. On the Xbox Game Pass side, that subscription includes access to hundreds of games including some high-profile day-one releases for brand new games by some Microsoft studios. It also includes access to EA Play games, like Madden, Need For Speed, PGA Tour, Battlefield, Mass Effect and many, many more. If you ask us, why settle for just one game when you can gift hundreds for either the same price (in the case of Game Pass) or much lower (in the case of Nintendo Switch Online).

The best last-minute gift for pet owners

$39 per box at Amazon

BarkBox is an excellent gift choice for anyone with a four-legged companion. It comes once a month and is filled with toys and treats, customized to the size of your dog. Sure, the gift is more for the dog than their owner, but everyone with a dog knows that there’s no better gift than seeing your pup happy and they’re sure to be thrilled every time this subscription gets delivered. The treats are all-natural and the toys are varied and include “chew toys, toys with spiky balls, squeakers, and rope, plus toys for puppies and aggressive chewers.”

Additional last-minute gift ideas to consider:

