The Best Carhartt Black Friday deals are live on Amazon and everything on this list is under $50

We love the Carhartt brand. Whether you need durable workwear and gear for your 9-to-5, or you're a weekend warrior looking for some water-resistant cold-weather gear to get you through the winter doldrums, Carhartt has something for you. We've put together a list of the best Carhartt Black Friday Deals now live. Happy shopping!
Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt - $47.99 (26% off)
Key Features
- Durable water repellent (DWR)
- Machine washable
- Lose fit w/ stretchable, spandex--reinforced cuffs and waistband
Carhartt Men's 105430 Relaxed Fit Flannel Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jac - $47.99 (40% off)
Key Features
- Made with 100% cotton ring-spun flannel and sherpa lining
- Triple-stitched main seams
- Antique finished snaps
- Two breast pockets and one internal pocket
- Spread collar
Carhartt Men's Heavyweight Crew Sock 4 Pack - $22.09 (15% off)
Key Features
- 4-pack of machine washable crew height socks
- Temperature-regulating wool blend designed to fight odor
- Heel, arch, toe, instep and leg cushioning
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie (Closeout) - $18.50 (7%)
Key Features
- 44 color options to chose from
- One size fits all
- Stretchy rib knit w/ fold-up cuff
- Carhartt patch sewn onto front
Carhartt Women's Rain Defender Relaxed Fit Midweight Graphic Sweatshirt - $38.99 (40% off)
Key Features
- Machine washable
- Rain defender durable water repellent (DWR) material
- Front hand warmer pocket
Carhartt Men's Base Force Midweight Classic Crew - $29.54 (16% off)
Key Features
- 100% polyester
- Classic waffle knit traps heat
- FastDry wicks away sweat and fights odors
- Rugged Flex technology for ease of movement
- Smooth flatlock seams and tagless label for comfort
- Concealed thumb loop
Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag - $23.11 (8% off)
Key Features
- Dual compartment thermal insulated bag made of heavy duty fabric with Rain Defender durable water repellent material
- Thermal insulated
- 2 liter capacity
- Main compartment is large enough for a 6-pack
- Separate insulated top compartment for additional food storage with front zippered pocket for utensils
- Top handle and shoulder strap for easy to carry
- Features YKK zippers, metal hardware, triple-needle stitching, and an ID tag
