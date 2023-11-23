The Best Carhartt Black Friday deals are live on Amazon and everything on this list is under $50

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We love the Carhartt brand. Whether you need durable workwear and gear for your 9-to-5, or you're a weekend warrior looking for some water-resistant cold-weather gear to get you through the winter doldrums, Carhartt has something for you. We've put together a list of the best Carhartt Black Friday Deals now live. Happy shopping!

$47.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Durable water repellent (DWR)

Machine washable

Lose fit w/ stretchable, spandex--reinforced cuffs and waistband

$47.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 100% cotton ring-spun flannel and sherpa lining

Triple-stitched main seams

Antique finished snaps

Two breast pockets and one internal pocket

Spread collar

$22.09 at Amazon

Key Features

4-pack of machine washable crew height socks

Temperature-regulating wool blend designed to fight odor

Heel, arch, toe, instep and leg cushioning

$18.50 at Amazon

Key Features

44 color options to chose from

One size fits all

Stretchy rib knit w/ fold-up cuff

Carhartt patch sewn onto front

$38.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Machine washable

Rain defender durable water repellent (DWR) material

Front hand warmer pocket

$29.54 at Amazon

Key Features

100% polyester

Classic waffle knit traps heat

FastDry wicks away sweat and fights odors

Rugged Flex technology for ease of movement

Smooth flatlock seams and tagless label for comfort

Concealed thumb loop

$23.11 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual compartment thermal insulated bag made of heavy duty fabric with Rain Defender durable water repellent material

Thermal insulated

2 liter capacity

Main compartment is large enough for a 6-pack

Separate insulated top compartment for additional food storage with front zippered pocket for utensils

Top handle and shoulder strap for easy to carry

Features YKK zippers, metal hardware, triple-needle stitching, and an ID tag



