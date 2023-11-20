Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
There is a Yeti Black Friday sale happening now on Amazon where you can get up to 50% off on travel mugs, koozies, bags and more. Yeti products are renowned for their durability, insulation capabilities and rugged design, making them a staple for anyone who values keeping their food and drinks fresh. Yeti travel mugs, coolers and bags are great for all kinds of adventures, from camping to the daily commute, there's a Yeti for you. Amazon is currently enticing shoppers with up to 50% off Yeti products for Black Friday, so now is a great time to get a high-quality Yeti cooler or insulated travel mug for yourself, or anyone on your holiday shopping list.
Yeti Rambler 16oz can insulator - $15 (50% off)
- The YETI Tall Colster is designed to hold 16 oz. cans, longnecks, and tall boys
- Great for game day, backyard BBQs and more
- Fit may vary based on the shape of the can or bottle
- Colsters are insulated with a double-wall vacuum so your beverages stay cold
- Made from thick gauge steel with Duracoat color to withstand cracking or chipping
- The YETI Tall Colster is dishwasher
Yeti Rambler 26oz straw cup - $26.25 (25% off)
- Ramblers come standard with the YETI Straw and Straw Lid w/ built-in stopper for the reusable straw
- Made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation
- Use for hot or cold drinks
- BPA-free and dishwasher safe
- Designed to fit all standard-sized cup holders
YETI Rambler Mug 14oz - $21 (13% off)
- A great mug for camping or everyday use
- Double-wall vacuum-insulated body protects hands from hot or cold contents
- Great for coffee, chili, oatmeal – you name it
- Comes with the YETI MagSlider Lid (not leakproof)
- YETI Ramblers are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe
YETI Bottle Sling for Rambler - $28 (30% off)
- Fits 26 and 36oz bottles (bottle sold separately)
- Great alternative to a bag when you want/need to go hands-free with your bottle
- Can also clip to the Yeti HitchPoint Grid found on Soft Coolers or Camino Carryall bags
YETI Camino 20 Carryall all-purpose utility bag - $91 (30% off)
- Great for everyday
- Features internal dividers, two internal zippered pockets
- Waterproof and puncture-resistant shell
- Sturdy molded bottom keeps the bag upright
YETI Crossroads backpack 27L - $161 (30% off)
- Made from 700D, water- and abrasion-resistant TuffSkin nylon
- Featuring a large main compartment, with two Rambler bottle-ready pockets
- Opens wide for loading and unloading
- Luggage pass-thru sleeve for traveling
