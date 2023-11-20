Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There is a Yeti Black Friday sale happening now on Amazon where you can get up to 50% off on travel mugs, koozies, bags and more. Yeti products are renowned for their durability, insulation capabilities and rugged design, making them a staple for anyone who values keeping their food and drinks fresh. Yeti travel mugs, coolers and bags are great for all kinds of adventures, from camping to the daily commute, there's a Yeti for you. Amazon is currently enticing shoppers with up to 50% off Yeti products for Black Friday, so now is a great time to get a high-quality Yeti cooler or insulated travel mug for yourself, or anyone on your holiday shopping list.

$15 at Amazon

The YETI Tall Colster is designed to hold 16 oz. cans, longnecks, and tall boys

Great for game day, backyard BBQs and more

Fit may vary based on the shape of the can or bottle

Colsters are insulated with a double-wall vacuum so your beverages stay cold

Made from thick gauge steel with Duracoat color to withstand cracking or chipping

The YETI Tall Colster is dishwasher

$26.25 at Amazon

Ramblers come standard with the YETI Straw and Straw Lid w/ built-in stopper for the reusable straw

Made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation

Use for hot or cold drinks

BPA-free and dishwasher safe

Designed to fit all standard-sized cup holders

$21 at Amazon

A great mug for camping or everyday use

Double-wall vacuum-insulated body protects hands from hot or cold contents

Great for coffee, chili, oatmeal – you name it

Comes with the YETI MagSlider Lid (not leakproof)

YETI Ramblers are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe

$28 at Amazon

Fits 26 and 36oz bottles (bottle sold separately)

Great alternative to a bag when you want/need to go hands-free with your bottle

Can also clip to the Yeti HitchPoint Grid found on Soft Coolers or Camino Carryall bags

$91 at Amazon

Great for everyday

Features internal dividers, two internal zippered pockets

Waterproof and puncture-resistant shell

Sturdy molded bottom keeps the bag upright

$161 at Amazon

Made from 700D, water- and abrasion-resistant TuffSkin nylon

Featuring a large main compartment, with two Rambler bottle-ready pockets

Opens wide for loading and unloading

Luggage pass-thru sleeve for traveling

