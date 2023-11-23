The Best Black Friday deals for 2023 from Amazon, Walmart, Tire Rack and more - our favorite picks

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
With Thanksgiving dinner now digesting in our stomachs, the holiday season has officially arrived in earnest, which means for many of us, it's time to get gift-shopping. Just like in years past, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 promise to provide loads of incredible deals from retail giants like Amazon and Walmart, just to name a few. You can expect to find door-busters on a wide array of products, including generators, TVs, headphones, vacuums, and much more.
If you're eager to get started on your holiday shopping or just to treat yourself to something special, we've got tons of great deals for you right here. We'll continue to post the best deals we can find throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back. For right now though, check out some of our favorite deals just below.
Best Black Friday Tech Deals
- Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike - $898.93 (40% off at REI)
- Apple iPhone SE - $149 (61% off at Walmart)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - $118.99 (37% off at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner - $119.99 (14% off at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8 - $319.95 ($79.05 off at Walmart)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven - $59.95 (45% off at Amazon)
- Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base - $299.99 (21% off at Amazon)
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad - $399 ($50 off at Walmart)
- Portable electric space heater - $59.99 (20% off at Amazon)
- Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner - $329.99 (45% off at Amazon)
Best Black Friday TV Deals
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,899 ($1,100 off at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch - $109.99 (45% off at Amazon)
- Sony QD-OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A95L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Gaming Features for Playstation 5 XR65A95L - $3,298 (6% off)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $797.99 (20% off)
- LG C3 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered OLED42C3PUA, 2023 with Alexa Built-in - $896.99 (25% off)
- INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $169.99 (37% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote - $249.99 (32% off)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included - $897.99 (31% off)
- INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $64.98 (46% off)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $79.99 (47% off)
Best Black Friday Tool Deals
- Ryobi 18V 5-1/2″ Circular Saw - $40.90 (37% off at Amazon)
- Ryobi One+ 18 Volt 5 Inch Cordless Battery Operated Random Orbit Power Sander - $66.66 (17% off at Amazon)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (Tool Only) - $41.07 (30% off at Amazon)
- Craftsman 57-Piece Tool Kit - $45.99 (23% off at Amazon)
- Irwin 6-inch Vise-Grip Diagonal Cutting Pliers - $7.99 (49% off at Amazon)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit - $129 (46% off at Amazon)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Jig Saw - $99 (52% off at Amazon)
Best Black Friday Tire Deals
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 255/55R20 110V All-Season Tire - $149 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R17 96V All-Season Tire - $88 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain 275/55R20 117T Light Truck & SUV Tire - $139 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Goodyear Wrangler Radial 235/75R15 105S All-Season Tire - $75 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Michelin Defender 2 All Season P235/55R17 99H Passenger Tire - $126 ($87.99 off at Walmart)
- Cooper Evolution HT2 265/65R18 114T All-Season Tire - $125 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Cooper Evolution HT2 275/55R20 113H All-Season Tire - $133 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/55R17 94V All-Season Tire - $77 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 205/55R16 91V All-Season Tire - $59 ($30 off at Walmart)
- Continental Tire - Rebate up to $220 at Tire Rack
- BFGoodrich Tires - Rebate up to $100 at Tire Rack
- Michelin Tires - Rebate up to $100 at Tire Rack
- Cooper Tires - Rebate up to $100 at Tire Rack
- Pirelli Tires - Instant rebate up to $120 + Mail-in rebate up to $80 at Tire Rack
- Goodyear Tires - Rebate up to $250 at Tire Rack
Best Black Friday Car Accessory Deals
- Armor All Car Cleaning Wipes - $9.48 (37% off at Amazon)
- Chemical Guys Carpet, Seat, and Floor Mat Cleaning Kit - $25.59 (20% off at Amazon)
- Armor All Car Wash Interior Cleaning Kit - $18.25 (30% off at Amazon)
- Hotor Leak-Proof Car Trash Can w/ Lid & Storage Pockets - $8.46 (40% off at Amazon)
- Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit w/ Bag - $19.54 (15% off at Amazon)
Best Black Friday Generator Deals
- Champion Power Equipment 2000-Watt Dual Fuel Inverter Generator - $534.60 (30% off)
- DuroMax Dual Fuel Portable Generator - $849 (47% off at Amazon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station - $154 (36% off at Amazon)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Home Backup Portable Generator - $629 (30% off at Amazon)
Is it preferable to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
The choice largely depends on your specific purchasing needs, as the categories differ from year to year. Some years, the best discounts on clothing have been on Black Friday, while the next year they were on Cyber Monday. Nevertheless, Black Friday tends to excel in deals on items like televisions, game consoles, toys, and appliances.
If you have a specific item in mind, it's advisable to make your purchase as soon as the retailer launches its 'official' Black Friday sale because popular items tend to run out of stock rapidly on Black Friday. In recent years, this shopping event has evolved into an extended shopping weekend, and this year, with numerous early promotions, it has become a full-fledged season for bargain hunting.
How can you maximize your Black Friday savings?
With numerous sales occurring not only on the day itself but also in the lead-up to it, it's easy to become overwhelmed. To get a head start and secure the items you desire when they go on sale, it's essential to have a plan in place. This means that now is an excellent time to take advantage of the early deals currently available.
If you wait until Black Friday morning to start thinking about it, you may miss out on some deals.
Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?
"Black Friday" has various debated theories about its origin, but it gained popularity in the 1950s in Philadelphia to describe the heavy traffic on the day after Thanksgiving when shoppers rushed to stores for holiday sales. Over time, "Black Friday" became synonymous with significant discounts, marking the start of the holiday shopping season and is now a major global shopping event.
