Early Black Friday Tool Deals: Score Milwaukee, Husky, DeWalt, and Ryobi Favorites Under $25 at The Home Depot

Get ready to kickstart your holiday shopping with incredible early Black Friday deals at The Home Depot. Whether you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast or a homeowner looking to upgrade your toolkit, this year's offerings are too good to resist. Discover a wide selection of power tools and accessories from industry-leading brands like Milwaukee, Husky, DeWalt, and Ryobi, all available for under $25. Don't miss this golden opportunity to snag these essentials and elevate your DIY game. It's time to get your hands on high-quality, budget-friendly tools and accessories, all from the comfort of your home, thanks to The Home Depot's early Black Friday deals.
Under $25 Black Friday deals at The Home Depot
- Husky 12 ft. x 1 in. Ratchet Tie-Down Straps with S-Hook (4-Pack) - $9.97
- Milwaukee 25 ft. x 1-1/16 in. Compact Magnetic Tape Measure with 15 ft. Reach (2-Pack) - $19.97
- Husky 27 ft. x 2 in. Heavy-Duty Ratchet Tie-Down Strap with J Hook - $9.97
- Milwaukee Fastback 6-in-1 Folding Utility Knives and Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife w/ General Purpose Blades (2-Pack) - $19.97
- DeWalt Maxfit Screwdriving Set with Sleeve (30-Piece) - $9.97
- Defiant Brandywine Stainless Steel Project Pack - $19.97
- Husky 2 - Soft Foam Kneeling Pad - $14.88
- DeWalt 10-Compartment Shallow Pro Small Parts Organizer - $12.88
- Milwaukee 7 in. Rafter Square and 4-1/2 in. Trim Square Set - $19.97
- Zircon StudSensor HD55 Stud Finder - $19.97
- Milwaukee 9 in. 7-in-1 High Leverage Combination Pliers - $19.97
- Diablo High Speed Steel Spade Bit Set With Pouch (14-Piece) - $19.88
- Milwaukee 27-In-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver - $19.97
- Husky 650 Lumens Dual-Power Broad Range LED Headlamp 7 Modes with USB Port and Rechargeable Battery - $19.97
- Ryobi Bi-Metal Impact Rated Screwdriver Drill Bit Kit (40-Piece) - $9.97
- Husky 16 ft. 1.25 in. Ratchet Tie-Down Straps with S-Hook (4-Pack) - $24.31
- Stanley 25 ft. PowerLock Tape Measure - $7.97
- Husky 12 in 4 Pocket Zippered Tool Bag - $9.98
- DeWalt Atomic 25 ft. x 1-1/8 in. Tape Measure (2-Pack) - $19.88
- Ryobi Bi-Metal Impact Rated Screwdriver Drill Bit Kit (70-Piece) - $14.97
- Shockwave Impact Duty Titanium Drill Bit Set (15-Piece) - $19.97
- Diablo Tracking Point 7-1/4 in. x 24-Tooth Framing Circular Saw Blade Value Pack (2-Pack) - $12.88
