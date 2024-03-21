The best Amazon Big Spring Sale portable generator deals we could find

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're looking for the best deals to come out of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event then you're in luck, we've gathered up some great ones just below. The sale event is sort of like a miniature Prime Day, happening right now until March 25. We'll be updating Autoblog with all of the latest and greatest deals from the sale, so be sure to check back often.

In this post, we're featuring the best generator deals on Champion Power, DuroMax, Duracell, Jackery and more! Losing power in this day and age can be devastating, so it can be extraordinarily helpful to have a generator around in case of emergencies, or even just to provide power for camping trips and tailgates. Portable generators and power stations come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, so in this list we've gathered multiple generators for multiple different needs. Learn more about all the best generator deals just below.

$599 at Amazon

Key features

Very lightweight, only 39 lbs

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping or tailgating

Gas or propane powered

Wattage: 2,500 starting watts and 1,850 running watts

Up to 11.5 hours of run time w/ gasoline or 34 hours w/ propane

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Two built-in 120V 20 amp outlets

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase

A portable generator is a great option for extra power. Unlike many portable home generators, this one is powered by either gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 lbs. Much like the Champion generator above, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output, and it also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

$634.46 at Amazon

Key features

Very lightweight, only 39 lbs

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping or tailgating

Gas or propane powered

Wattage: Using gasoline, this generator features 2,000 starting watts and 1,600 running watts - with propane it provides 1,800 starting watts and 1,440 running watts

Up to 11.5 hours of run time w/ gas or 34 hours w/ propane

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Two built-in 120V 20 amp outlets, a 12V cigarette-lighter style outlet and a USB adapter

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase

This portable electric generator is a lot like the option above, but it provides a few less starting and running watts. It runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and like the one above, it only weighs 39 lbs. Also like the other Champions in this list, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output and it comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

$1,233.43 at Amazon

Key features

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating, RVs or home use

Wattage: 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts

Fuel powered

Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours

Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy

Two built-in 120V 20 amp outlets, a 120V 30 amp RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurately track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode that makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

$1,199 at Amazon

Key features

Powered by a 4-stroke DuroMax engine

Power source: utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Wattage: 12,000 starting watts and 9,500 running watts

Can choose between operating at both 120V and 240V simultaneously or at only 120V at full power

EPA and CARB approved in all 50 states

We can’t get enough of portable power. This 12,000-watt DuroMax generator for a house is larger than some others on our list, so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has an electric start, and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high-amperage power tools.

$189 at Amazon

Key features

Wattage: 300 watts

Power source: solar power, battery power

Fully charges in 5-6 hours via wall charger or can be fitted with Duracell's solar panel to charge fully in 4-5 hours

Includes LCD screen that shows the battery level and which ports are being used

Features 2 USB-A outputs, 1 USB-A QC3.0 output, a USB-C PD output, a 120 AC inverter output, a 12V DC socket port output, 2 DC port outputs and a DC charging port input

Solar panel sold separately

Weighs only 7.5 lbs

This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for full-fledged gas generators. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. It can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more.

$229 at Amazon

Key features

Wattage: 300 watts

This power station recharges to 80% in 3.5 hours

Power source: solar powered

Can recharge via USB-C, wall outlet or car outlet

Includes 2 built-in AC outlets that deliver 300W power, 1 USB-C port, 1 fast-charge USB 3.0 port, 1 USB-A port and 1 DC car port

Can power up to 6 devices at once

Solar panel sold separately

Weighs only 7.1 lbs

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31x, a camera 15x and a drone 6x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but it's extremely handy in a pinch. If the Explorer 300 isn’t exactly what suits your needs the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 and Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 are also great picks, worth a look.

$679.20 at Amazon

Key Features

Supports 30A transfer switches for home backup use (consult with an electrician to determine which transfer switch solution will work with your home)

Power source: fuel

Up to 11 Hours of run time on a full 6.6-gallon fuel tank

7,500 running watts and 9,500 peak watts

Electric and recoil start

Automatic low oil and carbon monoxide (CO) shutdown

Remote start key fob

Two GFCI 5-20R 120V household duplex receptacle and One L14-30R 120/240V

Transfer switches, extension cords, and inlet boxes are all sold separately

Backed by a 3-Year limited service, labor, and parts warranty

The Westinghouse model WGen7500c gas-powered portable generator utilizes an electric start system and the engine's choke operates automatically, making starting as simple as the single push of a button. A remote start key fob allows you to start and stop your generator from up to 260 feet away. The generator can also be started using the traditional recoil start function, for added dependability. With the Westinghouse ST Switch (not included) this generator will auto-start whenever power loss is detected. A great feature to have for your home's essential appliances like the refrigerator and sump pump. It's powered by a four-stroke 420cc Westinghouse engine with an air-cooled overhead valve, a design aimed at helping the unit run cooler and more fuel-efficiently. There is also an automatic low-oil shutdown feature that protects the engine when low oil is detected. And the carbon monoxide detection system monitors CO levels. It will shut down the generator before CO levels become dangerously high. This unit meets both EPA and CARB emission level standards.

$627 at Amazon

Key features

Powered by a 210 cc OHV-V Duromax Engine

Power source: utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Wattage: 5,500 peak watts/4,500 running watts

"Power panel includes two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet"

"Features CO Alert Technology that will automatically shut down the generator if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected"

Comes with a 5 year limited warranty

This 5,500-watt DuroMax generator is an RV and home power backup generator that runs on either gas or propane. It has an electric start so you won't have to break your back pulling a ripcord to start it, a fully loaded power panel with USB outlets, two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet and "an RV-ready MX2 Switch for double the 120V power," and it has CO alert tech that can automatically shut the whole thing down if an unsafe level of Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air. Maybe the best part about this deal is that it comes with a 5 year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

$749 at Amazon

Key features

"Built to last over a decade, even with everyday use"

5-year full-device warranty

Recharges to 80% in just 1 hour or 3.6 hours with solar power

1,229Wh capacity with 1,500 Wattage

Comes with 3 different types of charging cable (AC, car, solar)

Power source: solar

Whether you’re looking for a portable power solution for camping and roadtrips or backup power in your home during blackouts, the Anker PowerHouse 757 has you covered. It was designed to power your devices everyday for 10 years and comes with a 5-year full device warranty for added peace of mind. It takes just 1 hour to charge this Anker to 80% capacity. With a solar recharge you can get it to 80% in just 3.6 hours. With its 1,229Wh capacity and 1,500 wattage, it should easily power your essential devices and appliances (phone, computer, tablet, fridge, electric grill, coffee maker, etc) during a trip.

More top picks

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.