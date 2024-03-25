The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals still live on the last day: Savings up to 45% off DeWalt, Bissell and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It's officially the last day to take advantages of all the great deals to come from the Amazon Spring Sale. There are still tons of live deals that could save you 45% off or more on things like home and kitchen appliances, spring cleaning tools, outdoor and gardening tools, fitness accessories, and much more. Since this is a bit of a less-exclusive Prime Day, most of the deals won't require shoppers to have a Prime membership to take advantage of the savings. Here are 50 of some of the best spring deals we could find, in all kinds of different categories!
Amazon spring cleaning deals
- BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System - $169.89 (28% off)
- Clorox Disinfecting Mist, Multisurface Cleaner, Lemon & Orange Blossom, Sanitizing Spray & Refill, 16 Ounces(Pack of 2) - $10.44 (21% off)
- Electric Cordless Shower Spin Scrubber w/ 9 Replacement Brush Heads - $54.99 (36% off + $15 off digital coupon)
- HONITURE Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 4000pa Strong Suction - $139.99 (15% off + $20 off digital coupon)
- Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner - $124.99 (24% off)
- JADENS Bluetooth Thermal 4" x 6" Label Printer - $119.99 (6% off)
- Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser, Matte Black - $74.99 (6% off)
Amazon sports & fitness deals
- Mangrove Pickleball Bag, Men's & Women's Pickleball Backpack - $22.99 (23% off)
- FLYBIRD Weight Bench Adjustable Strength Weight Training Bench - $149.99 (38% off)
- AIRHOT Walking Pad Treadmill, 2.5HP Under Desk Treadmill with Remote Control & LED Display - $184.99 (16% off)
- Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof, Stereo Sound, 24H Playtime - $23.99 (7% off + $4 off digital coupon)
- CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack | Multiple Options in 150lbs and 210lbs - $161.49 (15% off)
- Uteeqe Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 - Graphite Surface with High Grit & Spin, USAPA Approved - $69.98 (30% off)
- Calvin Klein Men's Socks - Athletic Cushioned Quarter Cut Ankle Socks (12 Pack) - $26.60 (w/ 30% off digital coupon)
Amazon spring fashion deals
- SOJOS Sunglasses Womens Trendy 2023 - $12.99 (48% off)
- Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women (6 pairs) 14K Gold-Plated, Hypoallergenic - $15.99 (47% off)
- Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg, Medium - $19.59 (32% off)
- Yaserra Vintage Round Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Classic Retro - $10.04 (33% off)
- LILLUSORY Women's Crew Neck Gold Buttons Cardigan - $49.99 (17% off)
- Chantomoo Women's Slippers Memory Foam House Bedroom Slippers - $23.99 (40% off)
- Calvin Klein Men's Socks - Lightweight No Show Socks (12 Pack) - $30.80 (w/ 30% off digital coupon)
- Callaway Men's Essential Long Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt with Swing Tech, Opti-Dri Technology & Sun Protection - $57.97 (17% off)
Amazon home and kitchen deals
Home
- INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $119.99 (29% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, 2.0 speaker with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, Bluetooth connectivity - $99.99 (17% off)
- Keebofly Hanging Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer with Rustic Wood - $24.99 (38% off)
- Gritin LED Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed - $14.99 (38% off)
- CHAMBERLAIN Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - $24 (20% off)
- AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain Clear Premium PEVA - $15.97 (11% off)
- Coraje Bathroom Shelf Organizer [5-Pack] - $17.98 (10% off)
- DROVAN Mattress Topper Queen Size - Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover - $41.90 (22% off)
- Lint Rollers, 500 Sheets - $13.59 (32% off)
Kitchen
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - $24.99 (50% off)
- HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs - $19.98 (31% off)
- Femuar Reusable Lunch Box - $16.99 (15% off)
- Cesun Small Bathroom Trash Can with Soft Close Lid - $29.97 (25% off)
- Milk Frother, Handheld Foam Maker - $5.98 (40% off)
- Pot and Pan Protectors, Set of 12, 3 Different Sizes - $14.79 (13% off)
- GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine, Automatic Food Sealer, Starter Kit - $40.99 (18% off)
- KitchenAid Gourmet 4-sided Stainless Steel Box Grater for Fine, Medium, and Coarse Grate, and Slicing w/ Detachable 3 Cup Storage Container and Measurement Markings, Dishwasher Safe, 10 inches tall - $16.95 (32% off)
Amazon tool, gardening and outdoor deals
- DEWALT Pancake Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, 165 PSI - $159 (27% off)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, w/ 2 20V Batteries, a Compact Charger, and Contractor Bag - $99 (45% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/300W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Blackout (Solar Panel Optional) - $219 (21% off)
- BeneathYourFeet Door Mat (30" x 17.5", Black) - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier Spray (1 Gallon) - $6.74 (46% off)
- Juhefa Grow Light for Indoor Plants Growing, 6000K Full Spectrum Gooseneck Plant Lamp - $8.99 (10% off)
- Clear Window Bird Feeder with 5 Extra Strong Suction Cups - $16.89 (23% off)
- Bonsai Starter Kit - Gardening Gift - $19.99 (39% off)
- DR.ÖTEK Metal Detector for Adults - $147.99 (41% off)
- EzzDoo Electric Chainsaw Sharpener Kit with TITANIUM-PLATED Diamond Bits - $39.99 (33% off)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel, Portable Power Station for Home Backup Power - $899 (45% off)
Amazon Big Spring Sale Q&A
What is the Amazon spring sale?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a brand new sales event hosted by Amazon. It's less exclusive than Prime Day, offering all kinds of deals to Amazon shoppers whether they're Prime members or not. While the event will certainly have deals on just about any product category you can imagine, you can expect to find the most discounts on things related to spring cleaning, spring fashion and all other things "spring."
When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening from March 20 to March 25 this year.
What are the best Amazon deals right now?
This post features 50 great deals available right now! As the sale progresses, Autoblog will continue to bring you the best deals available on things like tools, lawn equipment, spring cleaning gear, car seats, dash cams, tires and much, much more.
