The 5 best-selling products for every automotive category on Amazon

There aren't many places in modern-day society where you can buy just about anything you'd ever need in one single spot, but Amazon is one of those places. Although most of us go to the site with a specific purchase in mind, if you've ever taken the time to browse around all of the Amazon product categories, you've probably noticed that there are an astonishing amount of them. In fact, the Automotive category alone has 12 sub-categories underneath it. It can be difficult to parse if you're just looking for a few new car or truck accessories. That's why we've decided to wrangle the 5 best-selling products in each Automotive sub-category for you right here.
Car Care
- Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit - $6.99
- One of the weirdest car-cleaning tools you'll see, but is great at picking up dust from vents, hard to reach places or even things like keyboards around the house.
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - $31.00 (22% off)
- Nearly always the most popular car vac on Amazon, it comes with several accessories and boasts an impressive amount of suction power for its price.
- Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Grey - 12 packs 16"x16" - $9.99 (44% off)
- Everyone needs a good microfiber towel in their life. This set of 12 is available at a solid price right now.
- Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant - $11.97
- This all-in-one cleaner can be used on "leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood."
- Ticarve Car Cleaning Gel - $6.88 (31% off)
- This one is a lot like the car cleaning gel above, but it comes in a bunch of different colors, if you're into that.
Exterior Accessories
- PerkHomy Natural Jute Twine 600 Feet Long - $4.99
- 600 feet of twine, available in multiple colors
- AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper - $11.99 (37% off)
- Turns out this product does pretty well in the exterior category, too. Makes sense, now is the time to prepare for the snow.
- Kinglake 328 Feet Natural Jute Twine - $4.59
- Although this roll of twine is shorter than the one above, it's available in many more colors (17, to be exact).
- PerkHomy Cotton Butchers Twine String 500 Feet - $4.59 (43% off)
- We're not entirely sure why twine shows up 3 times in Amazon's list, but hey, if you needed options, you've got 'em.
- Aujen Silicone License Plate Frames (2 Pack) - $11.99 (25% off)
- "Rust-proof. Rattle-proof. Weather-proof." Silicone license plate frames are a great choice for a replacement to your dealer frames.
Interior Accessories
- Febreze Unstopables Car Odor-Fighting Car Freshener Vent Clip - $7.54
- Let's be honest, all of our cars get a little funky from time to time. An air freshener is a great way to quickly change that (if only for a little while).
- Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $9.99 (44% off)
- Speaking of funky cars, if that's an issue, an in-car trash can with a lid might help. This one is always a popular option.
- ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $43.99 (27% off)
- A seat cushion like this can not only make your rides more comfortable, it can also help prevent back and sciatica pain.
- Car Seat Headrest Hook (4 Pack) - $6.99 (36% off)
- Headrest hooks are great for hanging backpacks, jackets and bags when you don't want them rolling around the floor. This 4 pack is a great deal.
- Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats - $33.48
- Give your car-pet (see what we did there?) a break. A good floor mat can protect your interior and add some style to your ride.
Light and Lighting Accessories
(Before purchasing headlights, always consult your owner's manual to confirm which type of bulbs you'll need)
- Cerakote Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit - $16.88 (25% off)
- Looking to restore the shine of your old headlights? A restoration kit like this is just what you need.
- Fahren H11/H8/H9 LED Bulb (2 Pack) - $39.99 (33% off)
- These bulbs are 500% brighter than halogen and are meant primarily for ATV/UTV off-road lighting.
- Nilight H11 LED Headlight Bulbs (2 Pack) - $24.21 (19% off)
- These lights are 350% brighter than halogen bulbs and should last for around 50,000 hours.
- 3M Ultra Headlight Restoration Kit - $18.57
- Another headlight restoration kit great for brightening up your headlights.
- Govee Car LED Lights, Smart Interior Lights - $13.59 (20% off)
- These lights are really just for style, but if you're into colored LEDs, they're definitely pretty cool!
Motorcycle and ATV
- Balaclava Face Mask for Men and Women - $6.89 (31% off)
- Stay warm and protected out there on the road. This balaclava is available in 18 different colors.
- Motorcycle Phone Mount - $14.99 (44% off)
- If you use your phone for navigation, this could make things a lot easier for you when you're cruising on 2 wheels.
- SEALIGHT 9005/HB3 H11/H9/H8 Powersports LED Bulbs (4 Pack) - $55.99 (20% off)
- Even motorcycles need their headlights replaced occasionally (always confirm that you're getting the correct bulbs before purchase).
- WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease Spray - $6.98 (13% off)
- This grease spray is best for metal-to-metal applications.
- WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner Spray - $7.59 (31% off)
- This WD-40 is "ideal for removing oil, dirt, flux residue, and condensation from sensitive electrical equipment."
Oils and Fluids
(Before making a purchase, always consult your owner's manual for information on which oil your vehicle requires)
- Mobil 1 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 0W-20, 5 Quart - $29.97 (8% off)
- If your car takes 0W-20, this is as good a choice as any. It's the most popular oil on Amazon and has a staggering 4.8 out of 5 star review score.
- STA-BIL Storage Fuel Stabilizer - $14.99
- This fuel additive can "keep fuel fresh for up to 24 months so you can store the car you're not driving, keep outdoor power equipment fresh through the winter, or stock up on gasoline without worry."
- Castrol Edge 5W-30 Advanced Full Synthetic Motor Oil, 5 Quarts - $25.98 (10% off)
- Much like the Mobil 1 above, this is the most popular brand of oil for this specific type.
- Valvoline Full Synthetic High Mileage with MaxLife Technology SAE 5W-30 Motor Oil 5 QT - $26.97 (25% off)
- Not quite as popular as the 5W-30 above, but a close second.
- WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease Spray - $6.98 (13% off)
- Once again, this WD-40 spray is ideal for metal-to-metal applications. Not to be confused with oil that goes into your engine.
Paint and Paint Supplies
- Dupli-Color Clear Exact-Match Automotive Top Coat - $14.58 (7% off)
- A classic clear-coat finish. Perfect for touch-ups.
- Dicor Self-Leveling Lap Sealant, 10.3 Oz. Tube, White - $12.88
- This sealant "adheres firmly to aluminum, mortar, wood, vinyl, galvanized metal, fiberglass and concrete."
- Dupli-Color Scratch Fix All-In-1 Touch-Up Paint - $22.99
- This touch-up paint pen comes in hundreds of colors organized by make. The product description promises an "exact color match."
- USC SprayMax 2K Glamour High Gloss Aerosol Clear - $19.85 (48% off)
- A high-gloss scratch-resistant clear-coat spray.
- Rust-Oleum Automotive 2-in-1 Filler & Sandable Primer, Gray - $7.88
- This primer is sandable and ready for use on wood, metal and fiberglass surfaces.
Performance Parts and Accessories
(Before making a purchase, always consult your owner's manual for information on which type of oil filter you need)
- K&N Air Filter Cleaning Kit - $22.59
- This cleaning kit can help restore performance to your air filter by cleaning some of the built-up gunk.
- K&N Premium Oil Filter - $15.99
- The most popular oil filter on Amazon. It's currently sitting at a fantastic 4.8 out of 5 star rating.
- K&N Air Filter Cleaning Kit: Squeeze Bottle Filter Cleaner and Red Oil Kit - $17.99
- A slightly less robust (but slightly more affordable) air filter cleaning kit from K&N.
- K&N Air Filter Oil: Aerosol - $14.99 (6% off)
- Designed for K&N filters to improve performance.
- K&N Premium Oil Filter - $15.99
- Another oil filter, compatible with a different crop of vehicles, be sure to double check you're getting the oil filter you need before making a purchase.
RV Parts and Accessories
- Camco TST MAX Camper/RV Toilet Treatment Drop-INs - $19.54 (15% off)
- If you've got an RV, you're probably well acquainted with all the quirks of an RV bathroom. These pods can help eliminate some of the odors coming from your septic tank.
- Camco TastePURE Water Filter & Hose Protector - $18.50 (47% off)
- This water filter can transform weird, metallic hose water into something actually enjoyable.
- Camco RV Brass Blow Out Plug - $8.95
- This little brass plug can help with blowing out your water lines for winterization.
- 150W Power Inverter 12V DC to 110V AC - $17.99 (28% off)
- This item can be helpful if you need a few traditional outlets in your vehicle but only have a cigarette lighter port. It's not just for RVs, you can use this in your car, too!
- Camco RhinoFLEX 15-Ft Camper/RV Sewer Hose Kit - $29.97 (52% off)
- This kit "comes with everything you need for simple dumping at campground dump stations." 'Nuff said, we think.
Replacement Parts
(Before making a purchase, be sure to check your owner's manual to confirm which size wiper blades are compatible with your vehicle)
- Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blade, 22-Inch (2 Pack) - $32.97 (11% off)
- These classic 22-inch wiper blades are coated with Rain-X for extra clearing power.
- Rain-X WeatherBeater Wiper Blades, 26" and 16" Windshield Wipers (Set of 2) - $22.99
- This combo pack comes with 2 different sized blades.
- Cerakote Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit - $16.88 (25% off)
- Not strictly a "replacement part," but we suppose restoring your headlights can save you from fully replacing them.
- Noco Genius1, 1A Smart Car Battery Charger - $29.95 (25% off)
- Again, not a replacement part per se, but can help bring a dead car battery back to life and save you from a replacement.
- Bosch Icon Beam Wiper Blades, Driver and Passenger Side (Set of 2) - $38.20 (29% off)
- If you're not feeling Rain-X wiper blade replacements, this is another great option.
Tools and Equipment
- AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $31.99 (29% off)
- It's important to keep your tires properly inflated. A portable air compressor like this one can help you do just that.
- VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $27.99 (39% off)
- Another portable tire inflator option. This one comes in even more colors.
- Kidde Fire Extinguisher - $19.88 (44% off)
- Keeping a fire extinguisher around is important for both your home and your car. This one is the most popular option on Amazon and is a great choice to keep handy.
- Airmoto Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $79 (11% off)
- This is a fairly different style tire inflator than the few above, but works mostly the same with a few extra features.
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter - $99.95 (20% off)
- Dead batteries are the worst. Having a portable jump starter around can greatly reduce the stress of having to deal with one. This one is an extremely popular option.
Wheels and Tires
- AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $31.99 (29% off)
- It's probably no surprise that portable tire inflators show up on the best-sellers list under "Wheels and Tires" as well, so here are the most popular options again!
- VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $27.99 (39% off)
- In case you don't feel like scrolling up, this is the one with all of the colors.
- Airmoto Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $79 (11% off)
- This Airmoto is the more modern style.
- CKAuto Tire Valve Stem Caps, Black, 4 pcs - $5.99 (14% off)
- We've probably all lost a valve cap or 2 in our day. This is an affordable, popular option for replacement.
- AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge - $11.99 (25% off)
- Everyone needs a good tire pressure gauge to keep in their glove compartment. This one is digital, so it should give you a more accurate reading than any old-school style gauge can.
