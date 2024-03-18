Best spring cleaning products for your car or garage

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring 2024 is officially here and for many of us that means it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning. If you're looking for ways to tidy up your car, garage or house then we've pulled together some fantastic spring cleaning deals on vacuums, storage racks, organizers and more for you just below that could get you up to 31% off!

$32.99 at Amazon

Key features

Features 106W of suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

This portable vac is the original ThisWorx design that has been tearing up the Amazon charts for years. It has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port and features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. The vac also comes with 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. Last but not least, it also includes a spare HEPA filter.

$24.00 at Amazon

Key features

Made to not scratch your paint

Weighs just 1 lb

Wax-treated strands made to lift dust easily

Includes carrying case

This car duster is a great tool for when you've been storing your car in the garage for a while and it just needs a quick dusting instead of a full wash. It weighs just 1 pound, it's specifically made to be gentle on car paint thanks to its wax-treated strands and it even comes with its own carrying case.

$189.99 at Amazon

Key features:

22-to 40-inches of ceiling dropdown range

Up to 80 cubic feet of storage

Stores up to 600 lbs

Allows for DIY installation

Available in black or white and in multiple size options, including 2'x8', 3'x8' and 4'x8'

The Fleximounts ceiling brackets attach to two joists for security and employ M8 screws that, according to the manufacturer, "have gone through strict tests" to ensure stability and safety. As a result, the rack features a solid 600-pound weight limit. Other notable features include an integrated grid design, which again aids in stability and a template that makes it easy to DIY the installation. It is important to note that the rack can't be mounted to a metal wall as it's "suitable for wood studs/joists and concrete wall" only.

$61.11 at Amazon

Key features

Features a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank

Plugs into standard outlet via a 10 foot cord

Built-in accessory/hose storage

Can be easily converted into a blower

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank that's great for cleaning your car, your garage or your home. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.

$5.22 at Amazon

Key features

10-pack

Traps "up to 98% of cat and dog allergens"

Made with "3D fibers" to clean hard-to-reach places

Safe on all floor types

These Swiffer dry cloths are a spring cleaning secret weapon. You can use them with a traditional Swiffer sweeper or just on their own as dust-grabbing cloths and they're great either way. They come in a box of 10 and they're especially great for pet owners since they "trap and lock up to 98% of cat and dog allergens." They're made with "3D fibers" which helps get into the grooves of your floor or anywhere else you may be using the cloths. Last but not least, they're safe on all floor types, however, they're not meant for use on unfinished floors, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpet.

$21.99 at Amazon

Key features

Sized 23" x 17" x 10.75"

Collapsible and resizable - folds away when not in use

Features a tie-down strap system to prevent excessive movement while driving

Multiple compartments

Reinforced with waterproof lining and base plates for each panel

This is a great all-around car trunk organizer with a decent amount of space at a solid price. If you're always battling a trunkful of clutter, this could be a solution. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining and it can be collapsed and folded up when not in use.

$30.14 at Amazon

Key features

Extreme Tire Shine

Car Interior Protectant

Multi-purpose cleaner

Car wax and wash kit

Glass cleaner

Car air freshener

Tire and wheel cleaner

Wash pad

This Armor All kit is a great all-around car washing option and includes a car wash pad, Armor All Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Tire and Wheel Cleaner, Tire Shine, Multi Purpose Car Interior Cleaner, Armor All Original Protectant, Glass Cleaner and an oft-ignored element of car cleanup: air freshener spray. The car wash pad is made of microfiber, so it should be easier on your vehicle than a standard scrub brush or towel. Thanks to the variety of different products in this kit, you should be able to get a solid cleaning inside and out.

$129.00 at Amazon

Key features

Generates up to 2,300 PSI

Total Stop System

Flow Rate: a max of 1.76-gpm (gallons per minute)

14.5 AMP electric motor

5 quick connect nozzle tips

The Sun Jose SPX300 Electric High Pressure Washer provides the power to clean anything you need. The 14.5 amp electric motor is able to generate 2,300 PSI and pumps up to 1.76 gallons per minute. The Total Stop System will automatically shut off the power when the spray nozzle isn't engaged in order to conserve energy and extend the life of the washer. It also comes with two large detergent tanks so you can add a concentrate of your choice. This electric power washer includes a two-year warranty.

