Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Each year more and more smart gadgets hit the market for our persons, cars, and homes. Lawn mowers are a part of this growing list of AI tech, with more models from more brands becoming available each year — even Segway (the personal mobility company) has thrown its hat into the ring with its Segway Navimow Robot Lawn Mower (more on it below). In addition to price, you should consider some specific features when shopping for an autonomous robot mower: lawn size (none of these consumer-grade mowers can handle serious acreage), battery life, weatherproof rating, boundary type (wire vs. digital), warranty, and any other special features you might use, like anti-theft tech, Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility, and others.

Below is a list of the highest user-rated, best-selling, and feature-rich robot lawn mowers currently for sale online.

Key features:

Several models designed to tackle your lawn's specific needs

Built-in sensors that help it navigate around obstacles

Can maneuver on uneven terrain

Operates with the press of a button via the app

The Worx Landroid robotic lawn mower has three variants to choose from; which one you should purchase depends on your lawn care needs — you'll want to look at the WR165 if you have 1/8 of an acre or less to mow. The WR155 is best for lawns that are 1/2 acre or smaller. And the WR147 is recommended for 1/4-acre lawns. The Landroid is designed to navigate lawns independently with the help of built-in sensors that help it navigate around obstacles and over uneven terrain, all mowing within preset boundaries. Users can even set a mowing schedule via a smartphone app.

$364.08 at Amazon

Key features:

5,400 sq ft of mowing capability or a 0.124 of an acre

Waterproof and easy to clean

A cutting width of 6.2 inches provides nutrients to the soil

Can climb 19-degree slopes

Over 7,700 reviews on Amazon

The Gardena Sielno Minimo robotic lawn mower is designed to tackle up to 5,400 sq ft. of lawn and slopes up to 19 degrees. The European-made AI mower uses a cutting technique that allows for small grass clippings to fall back down into the grass behind it, enriching the soil. It can fully charge between 60-75 minutes and has a running time of 65 minutes on a fully charged battery. It's waterproof, so the mower can be hosed down for cleanings. Like any other AI lawn mower, the Gardena Sileno Minimo can be operated by a smartphone app.

$2,489 at Amazon

Key features:

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Can be operated using a smartphone app

Weatherproof

Tackles 1,430 sq ft per hour

It has a cutting width of 9.45 inches and tackles up to 0.8 acres of lawn

Husqvarna’s mower allows you to tackle your lawn by using a smartphone app or by giving it voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Setting up the AI mower is simple: Set the boundary wire, set the charging station, make adjustments as needed, and you're ready to let your new robot mow. The weatherproof mower can tackle narrow sections of lawn, and thanks to its sensors it can maneuver around objects as well as tackle slopes up to 22 degrees. Husqvarna claims that their robotic mower can mow 1,430 square feet per hour, and will cut grass up to 3.6 inches in length.

$2,499 at Amazon

Key features:

Mows up to 1.25 acres with a 15.7 inches cutting width

All-wheel drive system

Uses virtual boundaries

Can set no-go zones

Operated remotely

This F1 race car-looking robotic lawn mower makes us smile. Unlike some of the AI mowers on this list, it does not use perimeter wires, instead, it uses an app to create a virtual boundary around the desired cutting area using an RTK-GNSS and multi-sensor navigation systems. With the app, you can set “no-go” zones allowing users to create multiple zones to better manage what gets mowed and what does not, remotely. The Mammotion robotic lawn mower has a 16-inch cutting width, ultrasonic radar sensors, a front bumper, and a theft prevention system. Don’t forget to use the $300 coupon to bring the price down from $2,799 to $2,499.

$2,599 at Amazon

Key features:

Can operate without the use of parameter wires

Uses Vision Enhanced RTK Positioning for virtual boundary

Uses systematic mowing pattern for efficient cutting

Features obstacle avoidance

Covers an area of 0.74 acres with a cutting width of 8.3 inches

Segway, the maker of personal mobility vehicles, has expanded its lineup to include an autonomous lawn mower called Navimow. What makes Navimow unique is its ability to ditch perimeter wires. It relies on virtual boundaries that are set using its Vision Enhanced RTK Positioning. The Segway Navimow uses systematic mowing patterns to navigate a planned path to help improve cutting efficiency. The AI mower also features optical avoidance, can tackle inclines up to 24 degrees, mow complex lawn layouts, and covers areas of up to 0.74 acres.