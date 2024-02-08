Best Amazon Valentine’s Day deals — save up to 40% from Beats, Keurig and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In need of the perfect gift for your special someone? You've come to the right place. We've gathered the best Valentine's Day gifts now on sale at Amazon. There are gift ideas in this guide for everyone - gift ideas for foodies, gift ideas for travelers, gift ideas for techies, and more. In most cases, if you buy now, Amazon Prime shipping will have these items to you well before February 14th. Discounts are up to 40% off on items like an Amazon Fire TV soundbar, Keurig coffee makers, noise-cancelling headphones, and more. Deals at the online retail giant change quickly so be sure to check back with us for pricing updates.

$59.99 at Amazon

Coffee lovers rejoice the Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker is currently on sale for Valentine's Day at Amazon. The deal that's currently live (for now) is 40% off bringing the price of this must-have morning appliance under $60. And if you're buying this for yourself or your Valentine don't forget to also grab some reusable K-cups and your favorite ground coffee.

Key features:

A great gift for the coffee lover on your list

Comes in Dusty Rose color and 5 other colors

Can brew a nice hot cup of joe up to 12 oz

It’s simple, easy to use, and takes very little space

4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and more than 94,000 reviews

$35.99 at Amazon

Maybe the only thing more romantic than curling up with your special someone under a blanket for Valentine's Day is curling up with your special someone under a heated blanket. This heated blanket is great to share with someone but just as great if you're flying solo this winter. There are four heat levels to keep you warm and an auto shut-off feature in case your so cozy you doze off.

Key features:

Includes 4 heat levels for a cozy warm feeling

10-hour auto off

14.5 feet long power cable

Machine washable

Made with soft flannel material

$99.95 at Amazon

Noise-cancelling headphones are great for travel, at-home work, working out, and more. And hey, there are two earbuds so you can share your music with your Valentine this year, or, you can just gift the set and hope they share with you.

Key features:

Noise-canceling to immerse into your music or podcast

Built-in microphone to answer calls

IPX4 rating and sweat resistance when exercising

Eight hours of listening per earbud and 24 hours with a charging case

6 colors to choose from

$59.95 at Amazon

A portable waterproof speaker is great to have for everyday use and this compact model from JBL is especially great if you're a frequent traveler. On road trips, you can just toss it in your glovebox, on flights you can clip it to your carry-on.

Key features:

Clip it anywhere to experience your music on the go

Waterproof with IP67 rating and dustproof

10 hours of playtime on a single charge

Compact and portable with 13 colors to choose from

$112.57 at Amazon

We love music so we've included another audio idea on our Valentine's Day gift guide this year. If the right song is playing, it almost always sets a romantic mood and this rugged portable speaker from Ultimate Ears can help you do just that.

Key features:

Drop-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof

It can float on water

Great for jamming while enjoying outdoor activities

It provides music for up to 15 hours on a single charge

$305.09 at Amazon

Great for tracking your personal fitness progress, keeping up with your to-do list, staying on top of your calendar, and more - the Apple Watch is a great Valentine's Day gift for the tech lover in your life. And at 25% off we're in love with the sub-$400 price point currently available for Amazon Valentine's Day.

Key features:

Track your workouts and fitness

Measures heart rate, and blood oxygen, and tracks your sleep

Receive texts, calls, and listen to music

Crash and fall detection is also included in case of an emergency

$199.95 at Amazon

The Ember temperature control smart mug 2 would go great with the Keurig K-Mini single-cup coffee maker listed above but it would also be a great Valentine's Day gift all on its own. If your special someone has a smart everything why not add a smart mug to their arsenal of gadgets? The coaster it comes with also charges the onboard battery, which lasts up to 80 minutes when fully charged. It will keep drinks hot and your temperature can be adjusted via an app. It's a bit pricey but it's a great gift for the techie that has almost everything.

Key features:

Keep drinks hot with the use of an App

The onboard battery lasts for 80 minutes

It comes with a 14oz mug and a charging coaster

Ideal for people who don’t like their drinks getting cold

Easily adjust the temperature that can reach 145 Farenheight

$48 at Amazon

A great book at a great price. A must-add to any bookshelf or coffee table for fans of automotive history, F1, Ferrari, or just cars in general. So, if you're shopping for an auto-enthusiast that loves to read, or look at great photographs, this Valentine's Day, consider picking up this one from Stuart Codling.

Key features:

For Formula 1 and Ferrari lovers

Features each Ferrari F1 car in chronological order

Includes historic and modern full-page images of stunning vehicles

Tech specification and racing records are also included

$328 at Amazon

The fourth audiophile-focused Valentine's Day gift idea comes from Sony. These portable over-ear noise-canceling headphones would be great for the music lover, traveler, or gamer in your life. They are expensive but they are very good. This "Midnight Blue color is pretty sharp too.

Key features:

Up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging

Two processors utilize eight microphones for optimum noise-cancelling

Hands-free calling with Alexa voice control

Clear audio thanks to its integrated Processor V1

$99.99 at Amazon

Yes, another Bluetooth speaker is on our list but unlike the other ones this one isn't aimed at travelers or gamers, this one is specifically designed to pair with your Amazon Fire TV (it is compatible with TVs from non-Amazon brands) to improve your home entertainment experience. A sound bar is a great way to up the sound quality of your favorite movies and programs, which works to make for a more robust and well-rounded viewing experience. If you don't like this for a Valentine's Day gift then you might want to consider it for the Super Bowl (providing shipping will get it to you before February 11th), or the start of the upcoming F1 2024 season (February 29th).

Key features:

Fill the room with quality three-dimensional virtual sound

Stream romantic music from your phone or tablet with Bluetooth capabilities

Plug-and-play setup for ease of use

Works seamlessly with Fire TV

$69.95 at Amazon

Don't let the casual look of this camera fool you it's a fun toy for all ages. If the purple color isn't your (or the recipient's) style there are other colors available. We should point out that while this camera is a lot of fun, and produces good images when subjects are well-lit, you will get some varied results in low light and very bright direct light situations. We don't think this is a deal breaker but there is a learning curve with these types of insta-cams so be sure to practice before you take it out on your next trip.

Key features:

Capture beautiful memories with your significant other or loved ones

Comes in 5 different colors

Powered by 2 AA batteries (not included)

Features an automatic shutter speed and flash for capturing the best photo

A small selfie mirror near the lens lets users get the best shot

Does not include film

$34.95 at Amazon

Know someone who likes big cups? Then look no further than the Hydro Flask All-Around Travel Tumbler. It's made from stainless steel and is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It comes with a reusable flexible straw and will fit most cupholders making it ideal for travel, road trips, or the daily commute.

Key features:

Stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation

Fits most cupholders for easy travel

BPA-free and dishwasher safe

Splash-resistant with a flexible straw

$53.99 at Amazon

For foodies, Amazon cooked up this deal on the DAH Tatsi-Crip Electric Air Fryer Over. The way to heart for some is through the stomach so any kitchen-related gadgets could be the way to go this Valentine's Day.

Key features:

Compact design ideal for small spaces

Enjoy fried foods without added oils

Small enough for dorms or RV

2.6 quarts of cooking space

Comes in 6 colors

$187 at Amazon

Don't play games with each other's emotions. Play fun video games with each other. Deals on Nintendo Switch consoles are hard to come by but Amazon has a slight discount on the Switch Lite for Valentine's Day. The Nintendo Switch Lite is ideal for gamers who like to easily bring their entertainment with them. It has a small, but powerful, and lightweight form factor. Great for travel, or a second, less expensive Switch console for the home.

Key features:

Perfect for on-the-go gamers

Compact and lightweight design

32GB of memory storage

Play great hits like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, and more

$11.99 at Amazon

Unless you have food allergies which would prohibit it, we recommend adding this to your Valentine's Day gift list. As far as chocolate goes, it's a bit more expensive than your Hershey's Kisses but it's also higher-end Italian chocolate made with premium ingredients. So it's a splurge, yes but one we recommend making. Also, at this Amazon Valentine's Day price, it's only .46 cents per piece.

Key features:

Premium milk chocolate hazelnut for the sweet tooth on your list

24 pieces neatly wrapped with a golden aluminum foil

Perfect for those special occasions like Valentine’s Day

Made with high-end ingredients

$219 at Amazon

If you've considered any of the headphones or speakers above or you've just wanted to get into vinyl, this turntable from Audio-Technica is a good first step into that world of almost boundless choices. It's got great user ratings and it's wildly popular with Amazon shoppers - so much so that at the time of writing this there were only 2 left in the red color so buy now if you're in the market.

Key features:

For the music aficionado who enjoys records

Maximum rotational speed is 45 RPM

Weighs only one pound

Can connect to other Bluetooth speakers