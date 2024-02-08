Don't wait for spring, snag this power washer for 40% off at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Greenworks 1900 PSI Pressure Washer is now available at an unbeatable price, making it the perfect time to invest in powerful cleaning capabilities for your outdoor spaces. With a hefty 40% discount, this pressure washer offers exceptional value without compromising on performance. Powered by JetFlow technology, it delivers up to 50% more flow compared to conventional models, allowing you to tackle tough cleaning tasks with ease. Whether you're rinsing off your patio furniture or blasting away grime from your driveway, this pressure washer gets the job done efficiently and effectively.

$119.99 at Amazon

Key features:

PWMA Certified for verified water pressure and flow rate claims

Heavy-duty cast aluminum axial cam pump for superior performance

JetFlow technology delivers up to 50% more flow for efficient cleaning

Total Stop System automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged

Designed for superior performance, the Greenworks pressure washer boasts a heavy-duty cast aluminum axial cam pump that outperforms traditional gas-powered models. It's not only more powerful but also more convenient, offering hassle-free operation without the need for messy fuel or maintenance. Equipped with a rugged metal gun and a 25-foot Uberflex kink-resistant hose, this pressure washer provides the durability and flexibility needed to tackle any cleaning job. Plus, with a variety of included accessories such as 15°, 25°, and 40° tips, as well as soap and turbo nozzles, you have everything you need to achieve professional-grade results.

Thanks to its PWMA certification, you can trust that the Greenworks pressure washer delivers on its promises. All water pressure and flow rate claims are tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring that you'll receive the power and performance you expect. Additionally, the Total Stop System (TSS) automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving energy and prolonging the pump's lifespan. Don't miss out on this incredible off-season deal to bring home a top-of-the-line pressure washer at an unbeatable price.