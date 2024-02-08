Get this DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Drill Kit, now 40% off at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Drill Kit is an essential addition to any DIY enthusiast or professional's toolkit, especially now with its 40% discount. Engineered to handle challenging projects, this drill boasts up to 40% more power compared to previous models when using the DeWalt Powerstack Battery, delivering the power needed to tackle even the toughest tasks. Its compact size, measuring just 6.37 inches, ensures easy access to tight work areas, offering unparalleled versatility without compromising on performance.

$160.99 at amazon

Key features:

Up to 40% more power for handling challenging projects

Compact size for easy access to tight work areas

High-bit retention 1/2-inch metal ratcheting chuck for superior grip

Adjustable 3-position, 3-mode LED light for enhanced visibility in dark workspaces

Featuring a high-bit retention 1/2-inch metal ratcheting chuck, this drill provides pro-level speed, control, and precision, making it ideal for a wide range of drilling and fastening applications. With a high-speed transmission and variable trigger offering two speed settings (0-650/0-2,000 rpm), users can tailor the tool's performance to suit the task at hand, whether it's delicate work or heavy-duty drilling. Additionally, its adjustable 3-position, 3-mode LED light illuminates dark workspaces with up to 70 lumens, including a spotlight mode with a 20-minute shutoff function for extended work time in low-light conditions, enhancing visibility and productivity on the job.

Designed to optimize performance and runtime, this DeWalt drill kit offers more than just power. Its innovative features, such as the drill/driver chip pocket compatible with the Tool Connect chip and Tool Connect Site Manager app, enable seamless worksite asset management, ensuring tools are always accounted for and easily tracked. With this level of efficiency and versatility, coupled with the current discount, investing in the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Drill Kit is a smart choice for both professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts alike.